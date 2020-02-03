Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to manage stress at work with yoga

Yoga helps you to build your strength as well. Once you get your body strong, you will be able to handle stress at work.

By

As you may have already found out, there are a lot of things that can be done to combat stress at work. A lot of people out there are struggling to cope with stress at work. Some people feel so uncomfortable with the number of things that they have to do that they just stay at home all day and do nothing but watch TV. This is definitely not the way to deal with stress at work.

Yoga has been shown to be an effective stress management tool for many years now. The basic idea behind yoga is that it will help you to strengthen your body and give you more strength in all the different muscles. It also does soothe the body to relax and make you feel better. What this means is that you won’t have the urges to do all of the things that you do not want to do. The more you do the more you can achieve with yoga.

Yoga also helps you change your mindset towards stressful situations. When you are already doing yoga, you will start to realize how you got into the situation that you are in. There are also other benefits that you can get from doing yoga to change your mood at work. When you are dealing with stress at work, it is best to focus on getting better at yoga instead of doing anything else.

Photo by: Sarah Pflug

Patience is very important when you are dealing with stress at work. I’ve got to say that 90% of my clients when they come for their newborn photography session they say I’m a very patient person, due to the nature of my work. You should practice patience so that you will not get stressed out at work. Many people find that they are very impatient and tend to do things before they are ready. The good thing about patience is that it gives you the opportunity to get everything done so that you do not have to do it at the last minute.

Once you have mastered yoga, you will want to start practising it at work. Sometimes people tend to let their moods affect their ability to concentrate on their work. Yoga allows you to keep your mind focused on one thing at a time. When you are working, your mind tends to wander and sometimes you will forget what you have to do. This is a big part of the reason why people have had success in yoga at work.

Many people do not exercise on a regular basis and end up with weaker muscles. By practising yoga at work, you will be able to build up your muscles and strengthen them so that you will not have to worry about overexerting yourself. But more importantly, you'll be able to focus on getting the job done instead of dealing with the stress at work.

    Amanda Dams, Newborn Photographer at Amanda Dams Photography

    Amanda is a custom photographer specialized in newborn photography. She studied photography at University of South Florida and started working as a wedding photographer nine years ago but after a while realized that working with babies were her true passion. Since early 2013, newborn photography is her specialty and she also enjoys capturing expecting mamas, babies and families. She is always learning and improving her skills through photography workshops and in person and online classes.

    In 2015, she had the honour to speak at two of the most important events about newborn photography in Brazil, “O2 Desafio Newborn” and “Newborn Secrets”. In 2018, she also spoke at the largest photography conference in Latin America, LUME, for about 600 photographers.

    Her work was featured on TV, magazines and 2 of her images won the “Baby Photo Awards” international contest in 2018. Also in 2018 she made to the top 100 featured artists by NAPCP. She was also rated as the best 3 newborn photographers in Richmond BC in 2018 and 2019 by Three Best Rated.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
