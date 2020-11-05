How To Make Your Home Reflect Your Personality

It is OK if you want to model your decor after photos of your favorite celebrity’s house or pictures you saw in a home decorating magazine. However, to really make your house feel like a home, your home should reflect your personality. These are some ways you can create a look for your home that is uniquely you.

Keep It Tidy

Even if you are a laid-back or chaotic person, your home will be more comfortable for you if you keep it neat. If your carpets are looking shabby, consider having a professional do some carpet cleaning. Pull all those knick-knacks off the shelves and give them and the shelves a good dusting. Wipe down your electronics. Clean that dog hair off the couch. Give your walls a scrubbing at least once a year. Keep your ceiling fans and blinds free of dust.

Change Up Your Furniture

Your furniture is one of the most noticeable things in your home that reflects your personality. If your house is full of hand-me-down pieces, consider replacing them with something you would choose for yourself, or add some personal touches like throw pillows, covers or blankets. Choose colors that look good together and that appeal to you. You might also try moving your furniture around to achieve a different look. How much furniture you have and where you place it can have a big impact on the feel of a room.

Add Some Artwork

Bare walls can make for a drab room. Unless you are going for a minimalist look, you can spruce up your space and give it some personality by adding some artwork. There are lots of different types of art to choose from. Everything from museum quality fine-art to posters and animation cells is a possibility. There truly is something out there for any personality type. Choose what you like, rather than what you think a grown-up person should have hanging on their walls. If you have the funds, consider having a piece of art commissioned just for you.

Do Not Forget Your Outdoor Space

There are endless possibilities for personalizing your outdoor space. Plant a garden. Build a patio. Add some lawn furniture and a fire pit. Whether you like to host parties or play sports there are lots of good options. A professional landscaper may be a good resource for more ambitious projects.

Determine How To Use Your Space

Your home may have been listed as having four bedrooms, an office and a den, but that does not mean you have to use all of those rooms for those purposes. Turn that bedroom you do not need into a home theater room. Make that office into an exercise room. Turn the den into a game room. Maybe your cat needs a room all to herself. Do what works for you.

Include Some Sentimental Pieces

Adding some sentimental touches to your decor can increase the sense of connection you have to your home. Consider framing treasured items such as tickets to your first baseball game, or your child’s first report card. Put your kid’s artwork on the fridge. If you have some mementos from places you have been or other meaningful items, find a way to display them.

Bring Some Nature Inside

Research has found that nature can improve overall wellbeing, reduce stress and improve cognitive function. Flowers and houseplants are traditional choices, but if that does not appeal to you consider out of the box options. Create an indoor cactus garden. Plant some vegetables in pots. Keep some fresh herbs on your windowsill.

Spruce Up Your Entrance

Entryways can be a bit boring in many homes. Add some personal touches, such as family photographs, to give your home a warm, welcoming feeling.

Adding personal touches to the decor in your home can turn an impersonal feeling dwelling into a true home. The options are nearly limitless when you let go of what you think you should do and allow yourself to do what you want.