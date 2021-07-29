How to Make Your Bedroom into a Relaxing Haven

The bedroom should serve as a personal sanctuary that gives you respite from the world. It is where we destress, relax, and recharge after a long day. If you want to create a conducive haven, you need to eliminate all sources and forms of noise. Here are some tips on how you can make your bedroom into a relaxing oasis.

Go for soft and calm colors

The best bedrooms are painted with soft and soothing colors. To create a more relaxing space, choose neutrals or soft pastel shades, and save the bright colors for your living room or kitchen. Loud and bold color combinations can overstimulate your mind, making you more tired and irritable. It will also be challenging to get a good night’s rest if your bedroom is decorated with bright colors. Ensure that the color of your wall paint, furniture, curtains, bed furnishings, and other bedroom ornaments complement one another.

Incorporate soft lighting

Overly bright and jarring light fixtures can add to the visual noise of our bedroom, which can make us more restless and stimulated. If you want to create a relaxing ambience, you need to design a balanced lighting system and go for light solutions that can promote peace and calmness. Instead of having one central lighting option, use different lighting fixtures and place them around the room. Lamps cast a gentle glow on your nightstand or dresser to help you relax. Go for eco-friendly light bulbs that provide soft lighting. In addition, use blackout curtains to block out unwanted light so you can get uninterrupted sleep.

Invest in a luxurious bed

Your bed is an important and essential investment for your bedroom. Comfort is subjective, so what might be warm and pleasing to you might be uncomfortable to others. For instance, you may prefer a more sturdy and firm mattress to support your back. No matter your preference, don’t hesitate to spend on what will provide you with the most comfort.

Remove all distractions

While it is tempting to answer your work emails in bed, you must not treat your bedroom as an extension of your workspace. Remove all electronic devices, gadgets, work-related equipment, books, fitness equipment, food, television, radio, and other items that can hinder you from getting a relaxing sleep.

Adjust the room temperature

Your bedroom’s room temperature also plays a significant factor in your sleep quality. Generally, it is easier to sleep in a cooler room environment than in a warmer one. Experts usually advise setting the room thermostat between 15.6 to 19.4 degrees Celsius to get a good night’s sleep. Due to our hormones, our core temperatures naturally fluctuate in the evening. Turning down the room temperature will give us the most comfortable rest. However, the right temperature varies from person to person. Find the right temperature that is comfortable for you, and make sure that you don’t wake up sweating or shivering.

Soothe your senses

Another way to calm your body and mind is to treat your senses. Design your bedroom like a spa. Bring in your favourite candles, and choose calming scents such as lavender, rosemary, sea breeze, vanilla, jasmine, cinnamon, lemon, rose, sweet basil, vetiver, peppermint, clary sage, sweet marjoram, or geranium. Lighting a scented candle can help you unwind and settle down. Just make sure to put them out before you go to sleep. To be on the safe side, use diffusers or flame-less candles instead.

Choose your noise wisely

Some people can sleep in absolute silence, while some need to have music in the background. Music can help in setting up a peaceful mood in your bedroom. According to research, it may be able to change how the brain functions. Faster music can help you concentrate, while a slower tempo can relax your mind. Whatever type of music you choose, make sure that the sound levels are not too loud or distracting.

Tidy it up

Cleaning your bedroom is one of the easiest ways to make it more relaxing. Regularly cleaning your room can remove any harmful viruses or allergens that can prevent a harmonious sleep. Change your sheets, vacuum the floors, dust your furniture, wash your soft furnishings, replace your curtains, and remove the clutter. Make it a habit to remove unnecessary items on the floor and take the time to organise your closet. Do not use your bedroom closet as a storage area, and strive to make it as functional as possible. Consider renovating or upgrading your closet to accommodate all your essential belongings. Remember that the most durable closet systems can withstand the test of time, so make sure to invest in high-quality ones.

Your bedroom should be a haven of peace and tranquillity. With the right tools and techniques, you can easily turn it into your personal relaxing retreat.