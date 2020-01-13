Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Make Healthy Eating Work For You

Healthy eating doesn't need to be boring when there is so many ways to liven it up!

When it comes to our wellbeing, healthy eating is of the utmost priority. But how often do you think of bland and boring dishes when it comes to eating healthily? There is so much more to life than eating bland and unsatisfying meals, just so you can say you’re a bit healthier. But how can you improve your health and wellness without compromising on flavour?

Healthy eating is vital for not just our physical health but our mental wellbeing too. Eating healthily often reduces the strain on your body and you will often find your stress levels reduce too. Below are some ways you can take advantage of healthy eating for your wellbeing without compromise.

Do Some Research

A quick scout across the internet will find you a multitude of recipes designed to help you obtain your health and fitness goals. Whether you choose to follow a low carb diet, a keto diet or something else entirely, there are plenty of recipes out there that you can use to help you create delicious meals without any guilt at all.

Make Use Of Seasonings

Seasonings can be made pretty easily and provide a wealth of flavour whilst also generally being quite healthy. A stone house seasoning is perfect for adding plenty of flavour whilst also being low carb, keto, vegan and much more whilst a poultry seasoning livens up the meats many healthy eaters turn to. There is no need to compromise on flavour when there are so many options out there. 

Choose Fruit & Vegetables With Plenty Of Flavour

We’ve all got our favourite fruits and vegetables but how many of them pack a punch when it comes to the flavour? Sometimes you need to mix it up so consider substituting different fruits and vegetables to make your food a little more exciting.

Be Inventive 

As well as following recipes or using different ingredients to aid flavour, why not consider being inventive and making it up as you go along? Sometimes you can create some absolutely delicious dishes by not following a recipe at all whilst still remaining super healthy.

Try Cooking A Different Way

If you are so used to cooking something a certain way, chances are it can become quite boring. Chicken is so often boiled or baked when people are eating healthily but there are plenty of other ways to cook it without compromising on the goodness. A slow cooker is a handy device – cook the meats with the vegetables for a healthy but flavourful meal.

Add Some Colour

It might sound silly but adding some colour can really make eating a more pleasant experience. Salads are great for health but can be a little bland – adding that little splash of colour can make all the difference.

Use Herbs & Spices

There are so many herbs and spices out there and most households have plenty at their disposal. These are perfect ingredients for adding into dishes and bringing something a little different to the table. They are also great for making the seasonings mentioned above.

Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring, it just requires a little imagination!

    Bintu Hardy

    Bintu Hardy is a food influencer who loves creating fresh, healthy and exciting recipes with colour, flavor and a dash of spice. A self-taught photographer and food stylist, her work has been featured on various food and lifestyle sites including Superfood Magazine, At Home Magazine, The Guardian Online, Psychologies Magazine and BuzzFeed. She shares her Air Fryer recipes, Instant Pot recipes, Healthy recipes and tips and tricks at recipesfromapantry.com.

