How to Make a Five-Year Plan - Ralph Arza

It is not uncommon in job interviews to be asked, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” However, many people have only a vague idea of what they want their future to look like, and most do not have a concrete plan at all.

The first step to creating a five-year plan is to brainstorm. Allowing thoughts to flow freely and without judgment is key. Individuals may consider what they have accomplished, what they enjoy, and what they want to achieve. They should include their dreams even if they seem impossible to reach. Brainstorming may be a process that takes a few days or a few weeks. It is important to take as much time as needed to create an agreeable plan.

The next thing to do is to think about motivation, skill, and experience. Some skills may be transferable. For example, a person who hopes to run a restaurant may have some catering or leadership experience. Reflecting on what an individual has done and connecting that experience to what they hope to achieve will be key.

The five-year plan can encompass any number of areas, even though the most common aspect tends to revolve around the professional. Plans might focus on other areas, however, such as health, relationships, and finances.

Setting short-term goals will help individuals move toward achieving the larger goal. Writing down smaller steps can clarify what must be done and in what order. These smaller steps can be broken down into monthly or weekly goals. A productivity tool can help.

People should then begin to think of themselves as someone who has accomplished their goals. This means stopping bad habits that are preventing reaching the goal, which could involve staying away from negative influences on social media. The idea behind this practice is to create an environment that will reflect and reinforce efforts to become the person they want to be at the end of the five-year plan.

Daily journaling, either first thing in the morning or in the evening, can help people stay on track and examine what they are doing to get closer to their goal. It is important to keep in mind that progress toward the five-year plan is usually not linear. There will be obstacles along the way, and the plan might even shift over time. Those daily journal entries are a good way of ensuring that the spirit of the plan remains alive and the main focus despite changes over the five-year period.

Ralph Arza, Founder at Arza Consulting Group

Based in Miami, Florida, Ralph Arza is a distinguished community leader who cares deeply about serving others. Born in Santiago de Cuba, Ralph Arza’s family were forced to move to Florida in 1966 when Fidel Castro seized power and began a new life. While not an easy life change, having to leave everything his family had ever known behind left a lasting impression on Ralph’s life going forward. This experience taught Ralph that he needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him and try to make a difference in the world. After leaving Cuba, Ralph grew up just outside of the Orange Bowl in inner city Miami. Ralph would regularly attend practices and games in the Orange Bowl, which is how he came to develop a passion for the sport. 

 

In 1972, he even attended every single home game for the undefeated Miami Dolphins. When Ralph got older, he chose to play football at Miami Senior High, and his team eventually made it to the District Championship for the first time in over ten years. While attending Miami High, he met the woman he’d eventually marry - Eris Barrea. Ralph attended Beloit College in Wisconsin after graduating from Miami High in 1978 and played football there for one season before deciding to return back to Miami and attending Miami Community College.

 

After getting his start as a government teacher at Miami Senior High School, Ralph went on to become the school's Head Football Coach, through which he led his team to a number of victories and championships. From there, Ralph was elected to become the District 102 Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. He worked to improve education as the Chair of the PreK – 12 Education Committee as well as the Vice Chair of the Education Council. With his coaching experience, Ralph has continually aimed to ensure that students in the state of Florida have opportunities for quality education as well as personal growth. Ralph Arza worked with Jeb Bush to create Florida’s A+ program. This program was aimed at improving the standards in both middle and high schools within Florida’s counties. 

Ralph now works with local business owners and entrepreneurs in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to provide meaningful business solutions through his company, Arza Consulting Group.  Ralph will always believe in the power of education and has shown so throughout his years of service in the field. To learn more, visit Ralph Arza's website!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

