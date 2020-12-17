Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Lead a Fulfilling Career

Most people choose a career based upon interest and a desire to earn a good salary doing something that suits their talents. They don’t consider that this is something they will likely be doing for the rest of their lives. Before you commit to a career, here are a few things to consider. Money is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Most people choose a career based upon interest and a desire to earn a good salary doing something that suits their talents. They don’t consider that this is something they will likely be doing for the rest of their lives. Before you commit to a career, here are a few things to consider.

Money is Secondary

While it is true that we all need the money and want to earn a good living, that shouldn’t be the primary factor in determining your career path. Many people who make large salaries are still unhappy with their day to day lives. Choosing a career based on salary ranges leads to depression, anxiety, and more types of mental illness. Instead, you should first look for a career that will give you a sense of fulfillment. Whether you choose a career that allows you to do something you enjoy or a career that will enable you to contribute back to society, your chosen field should give you some sense of satisfaction.

Judge Success by Your Own Terms

It’s traditionally accepted that success means moving upward within one organization or one career field, but that’s no longer the only right way of achieving success. Staying in one position for 45 years can also be viewed as success when it’s what you choose for yourself. In that situation, you may be content in honing your skills or developing a new set of expertise to help you in your position. Others may use one career path as a jumping board to launch them into an entirely new field. For example, someone with a history in finance may one day decide to use their skill set to begin investing in commercial real estate. While the two fields are separate, the individual’s finance experience gave them the knowledge needed to start investing in real estate.

If you think you have found a career that you would find worthwhile over a long period, you already have something more than most people ever achieve. While pursuing your dream career may mean starting at the bottom, volunteering, or going back to school, dedication and motivation will help you advance at a modest rate. Before long, you’ll be living out the dreams and goals that used to seem unattainable.

    Ralph Arza, Founder at Arza Consulting Group

    Based in Miami, Florida, Ralph Arza is a distinguished community leader who cares deeply about serving others. Born in Santiago de Cuba, Ralph Arza’s family were forced to move to Florida in 1966 when Fidel Castro seized power and began a new life. While not an easy life change, having to leave everything his family had ever known behind left a lasting impression on Ralph’s life going forward. This experience taught Ralph that he needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him and try to make a difference in the world. After leaving Cuba, Ralph grew up just outside of the Orange Bowl in inner city Miami. Ralph would regularly attend practices and games in the Orange Bowl, which is how he came to develop a passion for the sport. 

     

    In 1972, he even attended every single home game for the undefeated Miami Dolphins. When Ralph got older, he chose to play football at Miami Senior High, and his team eventually made it to the District Championship for the first time in over ten years. While attending Miami High, he met the woman he’d eventually marry - Eris Barrea. Ralph attended Beloit College in Wisconsin after graduating from Miami High in 1978 and played football there for one season before deciding to return back to Miami and attending Miami Community College.

     

    After getting his start as a government teacher at Miami Senior High School, Ralph went on to become the school's Head Football Coach, through which he led his team to a number of victories and championships. From there, Ralph was elected to become the District 102 Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. He worked to improve education as the Chair of the PreK – 12 Education Committee as well as the Vice Chair of the Education Council. With his coaching experience, Ralph has continually aimed to ensure that students in the state of Florida have opportunities for quality education as well as personal growth. Ralph Arza worked with Jeb Bush to create Florida’s A+ program. This program was aimed at improving the standards in both middle and high schools within Florida’s counties. 

    Ralph now works with local business owners and entrepreneurs in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to provide meaningful business solutions through his company, Arza Consulting Group.  Ralph will always believe in the power of education and has shown so throughout his years of service in the field. To learn more, visit Ralph Arza's website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Feeling Stuck? It’s Time to Find Purpose in Your Career
    Community//

    Feeling Stuck? It’s Time to Find Purpose in Your Career

    by Anna Johansson
    Community//

    “Allow salary information to be shared” with Shanna Hocking and Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis
    5 white doors on a wall with blue pattern wall paper
    Community//

    3 Questions to Ask Yourself When Making a Career Decision

    by Marc Lesser

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.