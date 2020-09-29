Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Know It’s Time to Find a New Career Path

Finding a new career path starts with discovering oneself. Every individual has to choose what he or she wants out of a new career that was not found in the old career. The next step is to avoid making the same mistakes. The first step is knowing exactly when it’s time to start a new profession. […]

Not Making As Much Money As Others

People look at new careers when they realize that other people, with the same level of experience and education, are making more money. They look at other industries, such as healthcare, and notice that the job growth is significantly high. They realize that they can double their incomes in only a few years.

Experiencing Health Problems

Another reason to change careers is to avoid worsening health problems. People with eye problems will have a worsened vision if they continue working on the computer for 7 hours every day. Some people have work-related injuries that only worsen the longer that they continue working. Preserving one’s health is always a good reason to switch careers. In addition, workers’ compensation along with short-term and long-term disability insurance plans are provided to assist workers in their transitions.

Feeling the End-of-the-Day Drain

Everyone feels tired at the end of the workday. However, there are signs when too much energy is taken out and not enough benefits are seen as a result. In other words, a worker is working too hard and not getting enough money, respect, or value. There is always another job that requires the same amount of energy and a company that is more respectful of the worker’s needs and wants.

Not Liking the Company As Much As Want

Some employees simply hate the company that they are working for because of professional or personal reasons. Some believe that their companies and their employees are engaging in fraudulent business practices that disagree with their own morals and personal values. Other people think that the company is sliding downwards instead of moving forward. They believe that their careers will go nowhere in the next five years, so they want better job prospects.

Working a stable career that seems more like a dead-end job is emotionally troubling for anyone. It’s necessary to consider all of the career paths in the distance. Everyone has different personal interests, personal values, and skill sets to consider when making the right choice. It’s a difficult choice, but anyone can make the switch after doing the right amount of research.

Richard Simon Chicago, President and CEO at United Service Companies

Richard Simon is the President and CEO of United Service Companies. As a Chicago-native, he feels so strongly about enriching the city. He is dedicated to improving the city through tourism and travel. He took a seat on the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau board, now Choose Chicago. In addition to that, he also is involved with Friends of the Park, Gateway Green, and Greater North Michigan Avenue Association, now the Magnificent Mile Association. Rick Simon also has a seat on the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association board, where he is the only non-hotel professional.

