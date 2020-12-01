Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to keep your hands healthy during the pandemic explains Bradley J Beman

To prevent the spread of any virus and disease, you must act responsibly, thereby take appropriate measures. Accordingly, the pandemic is not only about washing your hands, but it is also about washing your hands in the right way. It would help if you made a difference by encouraging people around you to wash their […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

To prevent the spread of any virus and disease, you must act responsibly, thereby take appropriate measures. Accordingly, the pandemic is not only about washing your hands, but it is also about washing your hands in the right way. It would help if you made a difference by encouraging people around you to wash their hands regularly.

With the rapid escalation of the pandemic, hand washing is the only alternative left with people to prevent the transmission of the virus. You must know that if you wash your hand but carelessly, it will not provide the necessary barrier to protect you from the virus. Many skin experts will provide you with essential tips to keep your hands healthy, says Bradley Beman.

Some crucial tips to keep your hands healthy as advised by Bradley Beman

Listed below are some essential tips that can keep your hands healthy despite frequent washing.

Regularly wash your hands with lukewarm water

You must know it is better to wash your hands with lukewarm water then hot water because hot water would dry your skin and not provide better results. If you frequently wash your hand with hot water, it will strip off all the natural oils necessary for making your hands look healthy. Therefore do not use hot water, but you should go for lukewarm water and be generous while adding soap.

Try to use a good quality moisturizing soap

If you use inferior quality soap, then it might dry your skin, leading to cracking. Therefore it is advisable to wash your hand with a good soup that is intensely moisturizing and has a creamy consistency. You must read the ingredients before purchasing the soap. Buy a product that contains lanolin and glycerin, recommend Brad Beman.

Many dermatologists believe that frequent use of bar soaps might damage your hand skin. Therefore you should always try to opt for liquid soaps that do not have high pH so they would not dry your hands.

After washing, do apply moisturizer

If you do not seal water into your skin after you finish washing your hand, it might cause dryness as water acts like a magnetic device that will bring out water from the deepest layer of the skin and evaporate it. As a result, the skin will appear tighter and even drier. Hence, to ensure that your skin does not lose its natural oil, you must apply a hand cream right after washing it.

Many dermatologists believe that creams and ornaments are better than applying lotion as they have too much water content. It would help if you did not rub your hand to dry it with a towel, but you should dab it. Rubbing your hands with a towel might lead to micro-abrasions on the skin of your hand. Each person should keep their individual. Do not leave your hands wet after washing because indicators are breeding grounds for germs, suggest Bradley J Beman.

    Bradley Beman

    Mr. Beman co-founded Tortoise Credit Strategies, an investment firm focused on fixed income-related credit strategies, in 2015. Tortoise Credit Strategies is a member of the Tortoise Investments family.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why are Preventive measures necessary during covid 19 explains Bradley J Beman?

    by Bradley Beman
    Community//

    Bradley Beman on enforcing disease prevention tips in the workplace

    by Bradley Beman
    covid
    Community//

    Teenage health during the pandemic – Bradley J Beman suggests useful tips for living better

    by Bradley Beman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.