How to incorporate gratitude at this time of the COVID 19 pandemic: 5 ways to practice

Gratitude is the way to appreciate and be grateful. Gratitude practises are recommended for good mental health and wellbeing. At this time of the COVID 19 pandemic, while social distancing is being practiced for controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus. Everything has changed, or available in a new blend. It’s affecting not only physical health but a significant risk to the mental health and the wellbeing of oneself. This pandemic provoking hopelessness and distress among people. Sometimes it is hard for some people to cope with this situation. Everyone is responding differently. Gratitude is considered a natural antidepressant and has the power to produce chemicals that induce happiness and satisfaction in one’s life. There are many ways to practice gratitude at this time of the COVID 19 pandemic and boost satisfaction and joy in one’s life

Gratitude rituals: Practice gratitude, and make it a ritual. For making gratitude a ritual, try to specify a time for practicing gratitude, for instance, before and after having meals, before sleeping, after awakening or having happy moments or having celebrations. Slowly and gradually, it becomes part of your daily living. Gratitude rituals can be practiced with family, or friends or colleagues

Gratitude journaling: Nowadays, gratitude journaling is being promoted for better emotional and physical health. Mental health practitioners encouraging clients to write or practice journaling, for better emotional and physical health. It is said that whenever the brain shifts from negative to positive elements, it releases chemicals that facilitate positive mood, happiness and joy in one’s life. Keep journaling

Gratitude pray: It is being practiced for centuries. In all spiritual platforms, whenever people achieve or are blessed, they offer gratitude to pray. It gives them a sense of satisfaction and feelings of thankfulness. At this time of the COVID 19 pandemic, for feeling satisfied, try to connect spiritually and appreciate and respect whatever you have in life. Keep praying

Gratitude note: Research shows that gratitude practice affects mood and wellbeing but receiving gratitude having a similar effect on mood and wellbeing. At this time of the COVID 19 pandemic, we need support from each other. Write some gratitude notes to loved ones and appreciate their effort in life is a great idea. Gratitude note can be written to a partner, spouse, neighbours, children, parents, friends, boss, teacher, supervisor, cousins, uncles and aunts. Let them know that their untiring efforts and support help you in your life or it can be mentioned that their presence in life, is beyond explanation. Keep writing gratitude note

Gratitude affirmations/self-talk: At this time of the COVID 19 pandemic, incorporate gratitude affirmations or self-talk and appreciate whatever you have in your life. These gratitude affirmations or self-talk practice verbally or generating thoughts with appreciation. Truthfully, self-talk potentially affects feelings and feelings to generate emotions and emotions at the end decode into behaviour. Positive self-talk translates into positive behaviour, so are gratitude affirmations. Keep appreciating whatever you have in your life

Ideas: How to practice gratitude?

Focus on accomplishments and achievements in life and appreciate it

Find talents, skills, and strengths in oneself and thankful for that

Thankful that you have nutritious food on the table, appreciate

If you enjoy coffee, tea or green tea, praise and appreciate it

Grateful for having a good physical and emotional health

If you commute by car, not by TTC, be thankful for having a car

Appreciate it if living with the loved one

Grateful for having special friends in life

If you are still alive and breathing, be grateful

Grateful for having family, children, siblings, grandparents, uncle, aunts, and cousins in your life

Be grateful for having supportive neighbours, write some notes

Appreciate any hobby or activity, if you are pursuing

Community appreciation, show value for being part of it

Having a good sleep is a blessing

Show gratitude for celebrations in life, for instance, birthdays, anniversary, festivals, and achievements

Be grateful for having facilities at home, for instance, the internet, electricity, types of machinery, and luxuries

Be grateful for this universe, and it’s functionalities, for instance, sun, moon, stars, earth, plants, mountains etc

Be thankful that senses are usable and functional, for instance, eyes, nose, ears, touch and taste

Gratitude is the key to healthy emotions and feelings, unlock your amazing life and be grateful gratitudepractice365.blogspot.com