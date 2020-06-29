How to Identify Leadership Potential

For evidence of leadership ability in your teams, consider these six important attributes:

Sphere of influence. To whom do employees look to for leadership when you’re not available? Find out who makes decisions, pitches in to help, and takes a good long-range view of your group’s work. Interpersonal skills. Potential leaders aren’t necessarily the most popular co-workers, but they do get along well with people, even when they disagree. Potential leaders listen well, communicate in a friendly and open manner, and treat everyone with respect. Positive outlook. Look for people who take obstacles in stride and refuse to give up when the going gets difficult. Self-discipline. Which employees manage their time most effectively and put organization goals ahead of short-term personal desires? Successful leaders pay attention to leading themselves first. Problem-solving. You’re looking for people who don’t give up when faced with obstacles or challenges. Who suggests workable solutions to problems—and puts personal effort into making those solutions work? Big-picture perspective. Identify employees who try to align their day-to-day activities with your organization’s strategic goals. Look for those who avoid distractions and keep their focus on the long term.

I encourage you to look for these traits, nurture your future leaders and set up further development to enable them to succeed.

Jean Fenwick – Inner Wealth Coach