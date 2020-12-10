Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Help Your Remote Employees Avoid Burnout

Hardwick Caldwell, of Charleston, gives insight and tips on how to help your team of employees avoid burnout.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more of America’s workforce is working from home than ever before. However, although many living rooms are now functioning as offices, burnout remains a serious threat to the average worker. 

As a business leader, you want to support your team and keep your employees engaged, productive, and happy. But when your employees are working remotely, it can seem difficult — or even impossible — to truly support them. Fortunately, even from a distance, there are many effective ways to help remote employees thrive and avoid burning out. 

  • Don’t Micromanage

If you want your remote employees to stick around and do good work, you should not micromanage them. Avoid the temptation to monitor every minute of their workdays and instead focus on results. Allow your employees to enjoy some autonomy, and you will see the positive effect of this reflected in their work. 

  • Provide Positive Feedback

Remote employees don’t have the benefit of sharing a workspace with a supervisor who can show them they are appreciated. So, if you aren’t intentional about reaching out to your work-from-home employees and providing positive feedback, they can quickly feel as if their hard work is going unnoticed. To keep everyone feeling valued, try to reach out to a different team member every day, and provide them with some positive feedback. 

  • Stay Connected

Working from home is a dream for some but a nightmare for others. For many extroverted individuals (and even some introverted ones), working remotely creates feelings of loneliness and isolation. To combat this, try to keep your teams as connected as possible. Host video meetings, create virtual team-building activities and do what you can to keep communication lines open for everyone. 

  • Talk About Burnout

Lastly, it’s vital for leaders to be discussing burnout with their teams. Let your employees know that you value their well-being. Encourage them to talk to you if their stress levels get too high so that you can work through it together. The less taboo the topic becomes, the better it is for your organization as a whole. 

As you can see, there are still many ways that business leaders can show up and support their teams throughout this era of remote work. If you follow these steps, you will be more likely to lead a team of fully engaged remote workers.

    Hardwick Caldwell, Co-Founder at Gambit Stone

    A passionate entrepreneur based in Charleston, South Carolina, Hardwick Caldwell has spent years growing his production company, Gambit Stone, from the ground up. Gambit Stone focuses on outdoor films, with subject matter pertaining to activities like fly-fishing. Hardwick is an outdoorsman, and his love for nature is one of his biggest inspirations for his creative works. In coming years, Hardwick hopes to spend more time focusing on his filmmaking endeavors, showing more activities that viewers can relate to. Aside from his business, Hardwick works in finance and has been dedicated to the financial services field for almost 10 years straight.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Causes of stress in remote workplaces and how to deal with them

    by Menna Shalaby
    How to overcome burnout while Staying at home
    Community//

    Coronavirus: How to overcome burnout while Staying at home

    by Brahim Jaouane
    Community//

    Leading a Team of Remote Workers (Without Leading Them Into Burnout)

    by Randall Blum

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.