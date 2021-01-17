How To Have More Energy and Feel Like Yourself Again

Lethargy and generally feeling tired can quickly take over your life. Chronic fatigue can have serious implications for your physical and emotional health. It can also impact your relationships, leaving you feeling isolated and even more drained. Even if your schedule is overflowing, exhaustion isn’t healthy or natural. Luckily, you don’t have to settle for feeling tired and drained all the time. Instead, try using one or more of these strategies to boost your energy levels.

Improve Your Gut Health

Make gut health a priority by adding a supplement like Gundry MD to your routine. The billions of microbes that inhabit your gut play a major role in maintaining your health and boosting energy levels. There is also emerging evidence linking the immune response and gut system. It suggests that a healthy gut microbiome fosters a stronger immune system, so you are less likely to become ill.

Develop Healthy Sleep Habits

The CDC reports that adults need seven or more hours of sleep each night to optimize health and energy levels. Unfortunately, many do not get that. Symptoms of sleep deprivation can start after just a few days without enough sleep. They include lethargy, confusion and mood swings. Developing healthy sleep habits, such as establishing a nighttime routine and limiting caffeine and alcohol consumption, can improve the amount and quality of your sleep.

Learn To Manage Stress

Learning how to effectively manage stress can leave you feeling more energized. Stress is a natural part of life, but that doesn’t mean you should let it get out of control. If you do, you will likely notice how quickly you become tired and irritable. If stress becomes chronic, it can also seriously affect your health.

Try a few different stress reduction techniques until you find one that works well for you. With so many to choose from, you are bound to find one or two that can become a regular part of your daily routine.

Drink More Water

One of the earliest signs of dehydration is fatigue. So, if you consistently feel drained, you may not be drinking enough. The long-standing recommendation to drink eight glasses of water each day is fairly arbitrary. The amount of water you actually need is dependent on factors including the climate and your age, gender, metabolism, and activity levels. In general, try to drink enough that you don’t feel thirsty and that your urine is pale yellow. Reaching for a caffeinated soda can compound the problem since the post-sugar crash you experience will wipe out any energy gains you make.

Get Up and Move

As counterintuitive as it may seem, exercising is one of the quickest and easiest ways to boost energy levels. When you exercise, your body is better able to deliver nutrients and oxygen to organs. That helps it operate more efficiently. Try to slip physical activities into your regular routine by doing things like taking the stairs or parking further from the door at work.

You don’t have to go through life feeling tired and drained. Simple strategies like increasing exercise, focusing on gut health and prioritizing sleep can help boost energy levels so you can face each day refreshed and ready for the challenges ahead.