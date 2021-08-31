Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Get Involved in Your Community

There is a wide array of reasons why getting involved in your community. The reason that stands out the most is that it is good for you and really good for everyone around you. From volunteering, you can gain a sense of connection, solidarity, and strength from participating in a community event. Since there are so many options and it can be challenging to decide your starting point, I have provided ways to get out there and make a difference. An article on PsychCentral has provided the steps below.

Look for Local Events:
With technology at our disposal, it is actually surprising to find events that benefit your community. You can use your device to check out events on your local news page, find announcements in newspapers or use social media to see what is going on. Whether it is a music festival, an art viewing, or an outdoor movie, you can take this chance to find and build relationships in your area. 

Volunteer:
Finding a place to volunteer is simple. You have to think about what is important to you and reach out to the organization that you feel compliments you. This could be anything from helping out at your local animal shelter or teaching a class at your nearby recreational center.

Donating Your Resources:
If volunteering does not work out, you can still make a difference by donating to organizations. Old books in your home can be donated to the public library, food can be donated to your town’s food banks, and clothing can be donated to local thrift shops.

Local Team/Group Support:
You might not even be aware of how many teams and clubs are in your area. Whether it’s a sports team or interest group like a book club, your community will appreciate you taking the time to contribute. If an interest group or sport is not in your area, you can always take the opportunity to create your own. All groups started somewhere, and there will be people near you who share the same interest or passion. Creating your club can be achieved by simply using social media to investigate similar interest pages in your area.

    Khoa-Nathan Ngo, Community Advocate

    Khoa-Nathan Ngo is a community advocate who has worked for a number of organizations in promoting advocacy for social issues. He has participated in and organized community outreach events promoting these causes. Visit his website to learn more!

