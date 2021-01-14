Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Get Better Results in Less Time

It’s tempting to think the fastest way to get results is to act fast. As business owners, most of us have a bias for action because it’s something we can do and feel. Plus action gives us feedback in the form of results. We either get what we want, or we get more information.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Cheerful young businesswoman sitting at her workplace at the office, talking on mobile phone, taking notes
Cheerful young businesswoman sitting at her workplace at the office, talking on mobile phone, taking notes

It’s tempting to think the fastest way to get results is to act fast. As business owners, most of us have a bias for action because it’s something we can do and feel. Plus action gives us feedback in the form of results. We either get what we want, or we get more information.

But a few years ago I learned how to get better results by reducing interference. I read about the concept in the classic book, The Inner Game of Tennis by Timothy Gallwey. Because interference reduces our potential, it’s a formula that looks like this:

Performance = Potential – Interference

Once I understood the implications, my mind was blown. Substitute the word “results” for “performance” and getting better results becomes all about reducing interference.

I’ve used this approach to scale my businesses, create new relationships and achieve my ideal weight.

We create most interference unintentionally with our thoughts, feelings, and actions. Have you ever been in the middle of a project, found yourself feeling frustrated and in the end only doing a mediocre job?

That’s interference. The key is to stop and ask yourself what you’re thinking because interference starts with our thoughts. Here are a few examples:

Types of InterferenceThoughts that Cause It
Emotional: anger, frustration, doubt, overwhelm, confusion, worry, sadnessThey shouldn’t talk to me that way.
I have to do everything myself.
We’re not going to succeed.
There’s too much to do.
I’m not sure what to do first.
What if this doesn’t work?
Buffering: overeating, overdrinking, overspending, watching too much TV, , spending too much time onlineI deserve it because I work so hard.
I just need to relax.
Everyone does it.
I don’t want to miss anything.
Physical: lack of energy, problems sleeping, poor nutrition, no exerciseI’m exhausted, but there’s so much to do.
I don’t have time to cook healthy food.
I don’t have time to go to the gym.

Beliefs act as a force multiplier for our actions.
Reducing interference is the first step but there’s another way to get better results, faster. Our beliefs are a force multiplier for our actions. Before we take action, we want to believe in the result.

Beliefs are thoughts we repeat so often they become “true” for us. Then they become part of our subconscious mind and are used to filter how we see the world. Like a fish in water, we don’t realize we’re looking at the world through the filter of our beliefs. This can work for us or against us, depending on the belief.

The distance between where we are and where we want to be is less about what we do and more about what we believe.
It doesn’t seem that way because the action is what we see, what we notice. We think it’s what we do that creates the results we get. But two people can take the same actions and get different results. The main difference is their beliefs.

When we try to do lots of different things but deep down don’t believe we’ll achieve the result, we don’t feel confident and congruent. We don’t show up in a way that makes the action effective. Our mind creates interference which reduces the effectiveness of what we do.

How do you create beliefs?
I remember the 18 months it took me to write my first book. And the 18 years it took me to scale and exit my first company. Both could’ve been done in half the time, except I believed it had to be hard and take a long time. 

It wasn’t until I adopted the new belief, “I’m scaling my business in a way that’s simple and easy,” that I created those exact results in the world in tangible form.     

Spend most of your time getting clear on the results you want, then on creating beliefs that reinforce the results you want are possible. Repetition is key when creating new beliefs. I do it by quieting the mind, journaling, visualizing, and meditating.

Then confirmation bias kicks in and your brain starts looking for and finding evidence to support your beliefs. This creates momentum that makes it easier to achieve the results.

Try it and see if you can recognize how many of the obstacles between where you are and where you want to be are really just limiting beliefs.

The fastest way to get better results in less time is to believe in the result before taking action.

    Debbie King

    Debbie King, Mindset Expert for Business Owners at Loving Your Business

    Best-selling author and mindset expert Debbie King founded and grew a technical consulting business for years before she realized she was creating a trap - the business didn’t scale and it took all her time. Resenting the price she was paying for “success” and feeling trapped by the business, she went in search of answers. She discovered a way to rethink her relationship with her business and increase its value so that it worked for her. After scaling and selling that business, Debbie created the company Loving Your Business and now teaches her proven approach to other business owners. To connect with Debbie, visit LovingYourBusiness.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What’s Love Got to Do with…Business?

    by Debbie King
    Crosschq Human Resources Hiring Strategies
    Community//

    How Companies Identify Talent with Mike Fitzsimmons & Kage Spatz

    by Kage Spatz
    A railroad switch ahead
    Community//

    What Happens When We Shift From Action Toward Connection

    by Marc Lesser

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.