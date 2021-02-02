How to Get a Complete Mental Relief from Potentially life-threatening Situations

Did you know more than half (54%) of all fire incidents in England are caused due to electric mishaps in 2015-16? The statistics are frightening per se. That’s why landlords and property owners need to make sure that their house is full-proof safe from electric hazards.

The obsolete fuse system and faulty wires are a couple of primary reasons contributing to short circuits or electricity-induced accidents at residential properties.

A regular inspection of the electric system, switchboards, and main switch can mitigate the chance of such accidents. It makes EICR all the more essential for residential houses and apartments.

Do We Need EICR?

Absolutely! EICR is now a legal document that needs to be furnished by all landlords and residential property owners in England to a new tenant.

Only a qualified electrician (NIC EIC-accredited) should write EICR (Electric Installation Condition Report)—else it may not only endanger your property and assets but human lives as well.

The electrician immediately raises concern if they notice any fault in the overall electrical set up.

The Contents of EICR

An EICR contains a detailed report with brief descriptions or the nature of findings of the problems.

Code-1: If electric wiring or switch is indicated with C1, then it needs to be immediately inspected and fixed by the electrician then and there.

Code-2: This indicates “potentially dangerous”, and it needs urgent inspection for further action.

Code-3: It means that the electric system is safe, but not as per the usual standard. Landlords can continue with the same electric system or switch for a few months more.

Why Should I Bear the Cost of EICR

Every landlord owner needs to understand that human lives are precious. Paying a fee to an electrician for filing EICR is much less costly than an electric mishap. Not filing EICR can also land you in legal trouble as it’s a legal document now.

An electrician takes note of all electrical equipment, gadgets, and wiring system of your house into consideration before giving their judgment. So, in a way, they also give you valuable inputs on whether to continue using a certain electrical gadget or not. Listen to their inputs. They are experts and have good knowledge of such things.

Primarily, the electrician checks your fuse board, Earthing system, sockets, gadgets, accessories, switchboards, wiring, and lighting system. Should they raise any concern, you have to fix that within a few days or weeks depending upon the severity of the problem.

The Conclusion

The new Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020, mandated all landlords and property owners to provide EICR.

It’s a sort of safety check, which gives you complete mental relief from accidental and, potentially life-threatening, short circuits and electric mishaps, which can jeopardize the life and safety of your property, lives, tenants, and people living in the same locality.

Once an electrician furnishes you with a copy of EICR, then it stays valid for five years. However, if you don’t conform to EICR guidelines, then you may have to pay a penalty of £30,000 to the appropriate authority.