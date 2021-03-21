How to fulfill your entrepreneurial ambition

Starting a sustainable fashion brand is something that is worth considering for. It not only helps you fulfill your entrepreneurial ambition but also helps towards protecting planet Earth. If you plan and implement your business strategy meticulously, then your brand can easily create its own distinct identity in the market.

Sustainable fashion has become a buzzword now. Several celebrities and common people are now opting for clothes that are sourced from eco-friendly materials.

Planet earth is already facing a lot of problems owing to a constant rise in vehicles, population, pollution, and rapid deforestation. Also, one can’t deny the negative impact of the fashion and textile industry on planet earth. Sustainable fashion is the only way how a fashion brand can reduce its negative impact on planet earth.

Eco-friendly Sources of Fabric

The first step is to identify the eco-friendly source of fabric and clothing materials for designing your apparel. You have to meticulously research various eco-friendly fabric sources and their availability.

The concept of sustainable fashion starts with the use of sustainable fabric. Today, you can use various eco-friendly fabric options like organic cotton, Tencel, linen, and other similar types of organic materials as clothing fabric or textile. Opt for locally-produced fabrics that are obtained from natural sources and without emitting CO2.

Reduce Fabric Wastage

It is worthwhile to mention here the contribution of Raas and Tanisi towards sustainable fashion. The company is proactively implementing the concept of minimum fabric wastage. The Company is manufacturing and processing all outfits and apparel at its own outlets. Thus, it has drastically brought down the amount of fabric wastage. Also, the brand instantly stops the production of its outdated costume.

Rightful Remuneration and Respect

As a sustainable fashion brand, you have to take the initiative. Your employees, associates, and people engaged in the supply chains are the vital cog in the wheel. You have to make sure that each of your employees is getting rightful remuneration, working conditions, and treated with utmost respect and dignity.

Campaign Your Sustainable Fashion Goals

In the last few years, several companies have made their successful entry into the fashion industry. But consumers still feel these products are costly. According to a recent survey, around 45% of consumers feel that eco-friendly products are pricey. You have to remove this misconception.

As a responsible firm, you have to proactively voice your opinion on why sustainable fashion is the demand of the time and how it can save the earth. These eco-friendly products might be a little pricey but they don’t harm the nature that the traditional textile industry does.

Well, you can’t decrease the price of your product, or else it may start affecting the quality of your product. But you can justify the same by highlighting the positives of sustainable fashion.

Influencer Outreach

As a newbie, not too many people may know you. So, you can collaborate with social media influencers and other compassionate people who are passionate about protecting the environment.

Let them say a word or two about your brand online on their social media channels. It will help their followers and fans to know about your brand. It will help you a lot in promoting your brand and speaking about your sustainable fashion-related goals.

The Conclusion

Initially, as an entrepreneur, you may come across a lot of problems. It’s quite common and natural, but once your business starts growing and people show their interest in your brand, then you can successfully create your own identity in this segment.

The fashion industry as a whole has negatively impacted our climate for the last so many years. Well, one can’t go back in time and undo what went wrong but all that one can do is ensure that such mistakes do not happen again. Customers and fashion-conscious also need to come forward and say no to traditional outfits. They should start buying clothes obtained from eco-friendly sources.