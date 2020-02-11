Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Form Meaningful Relationships With Employees

Personal connection is the gateway to employee satisfaction. Employers who take time to communicate and establish real relationships with their employees will not only experience greater job satisfaction but also notice greater output and higher levels of productivity.

A 2019 survey reveals that 69 percent of job applicants will decline a job offer if they learn that workers are unhappy, and three-quarters of respondents cited a strong company culture as “extremely important.”

Today’s workers are not satisfied with simply being handed a paycheck; given that people invest the majority of their lives into work, it’s crucial for management to ensure the office is a rewarding, socially affirming and stimulating place to be.

Understand the Role of a Leader

Employers may feel they have to hide behind the professional mask of a “manager,” but the truth is that leaders do not need to distance themselves to be seen as authoritative or respectable. Instead, a leader should be an inclusive, active member of a team and sees every employee as a valuable part of their own professional journey. Leaders should embrace their roles and act naturally within them to establish a healthy rapport and social dynamic within the workplace.

Welcome Feedback

An open-door policy makes employers more approachable and trusted by their employees. Rather than staying in an office all day and sending impersonal emails, a good boss needs to reach out, connect, and have face-to-face contact with employees every day.

Team-building exercises should include management; getting to see their supervisors in action can provide valuable learning experience to workers and help humanize those in higher level positions.

Be Authentic

Good managers do not strive to consistently shield themselves from their employees. Instead, a good leader is sincere and shows who they really are. Professional boundaries and work level hierarchy do not dissolve the need for genuine connection and authentic communication.

Often, managers fear that being too nice will result in being perceived as weak by workers. While this is a risk that should be thoughtfully considered, it’s important to remember that people generally respect others when they feel respected themselves. Ruling with an iron fist ultimately leads to fear and anxiety, but being kind, empathetic, and solution-oriented makes workers behave in a similar manner.

This piece was originally published on KellyHoggan.net.

kelly hoggan headshot

Kelly Hoggan, Principal Officer at H4 Solutions

For more than thirty years, Kelly Hoggan has led a successful career in the field of aviation security. Presently, he is the Founder and Principal Officer at H4 Solutions, a consulting firm devoted to providing solutions and insights to individuals and businesses in the aviation industry. Kelly Hoggan’s expertise comes from decades in the aviation security industry, and with every client, Kelly strives to offer insightful, productive guidance to ensure his clients are satisfied and well-advised.

From a young age, Kelly Hoggan knew he wanted to be involved in aviation, and with parents who worked in government positions, Kelly found aviation security to be of particular interest. Since then, he has worked to develop his skills to best serve his clients. From learning the ins and outs of the aviation industry to establishing strong connections with others in the field, Kelly Hoggan is dedicated to expanding his own knowledge to best support security initiatives and the health of his clients’ businesses.

Kelly Hoggan understands the need for continuous improvement from a business standpoint, especially in the aviation security industry. With an increasing number of cyber threats, airports and other aviation institutions must be willing to increase efforts toward cybersecurity as well as physical security measures.

No matter what the challenge, Kelly Hoggan rises to face it head-on. He enjoys helping others find solutions, and with his experience and expertise, he often finds success in this endeavor. You can learn more about Kelly Hoggan by visiting his website.

