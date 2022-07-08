How to Find More Joy Every Day

There’s a lot of joy all around us, but we’re not always able to connect with it unfortunately. Truth be told, we’re often just too busy being busy. We’ve got jobs to do, kids to corral, dishes to clean, lawns to mow, and the list goes on and on. But joy is right there at our fingertips. We just need to put a deeper focus on harnessing it. It really doesn’t take much to give it a more prominent role in our lives.
Here are 6 tips for grabbing more than your fair share of joy:
- Smile at people. Basic, yes, but isn’t it wonderful when you smile at someone, exchange a hello and they smile back? If you’ve got your head down and your eyes on the ground, you’re missing out. Embrace friendliness, and be generous with your smiles. Those extra grins go a long way in terms of boosting your mood (and that of everyone around you- bonus).
- Play music. You know those songs that make you want to get up and dance or the ones that bring back the best memories? Put them on and sing along, dance in your living room, or run to them on the treadmill. The joy will be palpable.
- Do something you love. Do you like to paint? Decorate? Do yoga or pilates? Engage in your favorite activities. You know, the ones that get your blood pumping and that make your heart sing. Bingo. You found your joy.
- Call a friend. Nothing warms our hearts like talking to an old friend that we haven’t spoken to in forever. We’re so quick to text and DM these days that we forget the joy that picking up the phone can give us! So why not call someone you adore today?
- Bake something. There’s always a sense of accomplishment when you make a delicious batch of cookies or frost a beautiful cake. You don’t have to be a pro either (mistakes do not exclude joy). So, hit the kitchen, bake it and then give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done as you share it with others. Those tasty treats will bring them joy, too.
- Do something nice (anonymously). I once went on a kick where I would randomly send people I knew $20 bills in the mail without any return address. I never told them either. There is something so magical about doing something nice for someone randomly and never taking the credit for it (a happy secret)! Your anonymous good deed can be anything. The more creative you are with it, the more joy it will bring you (and the recipients as well)!