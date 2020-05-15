How to find a job during Covid-19

When we first got hit by what felt like a sci-fi movie, we felt numb and did not know what our next move should be. The sane thing to do was quite frankly to do nothing. For the first few days, I stayed in bed and watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because I needed something that could numb my mind (it did the trick!).

It is like a bad break up, you give yourself a fixed time to feel crap but after that period is over, you need to get your mojo back. This disastrous situation is not comparable to a breakup, but if you have been furloughed, lost your job, or know that your contract is not going to get renewed then it is time to start strategizing your next career move.

To help you, I have compiled some key tips that I have been giving clients.

1. Open your mind to a new normal

Nothing about this situation is normal, let alone your job search. If there is a time to go for jobs you would not normally go for it is now. Your future employers will not question your choice, they will know that in times of crisis you adapt, and it will look very good.

2. Become besties with your webcam

Most people are very uncomfortable being in front of the camera. One of my old clients was a CEO and spoke in front of huge crowds but still felt awkward in front of a camera. As all interviews are being carried out via Zoom or Skype, you need to master this medium.

The interview process is very stressful and adding in a video call can cause your level of stress to skyrocket. The best way to keep your stress level under control is preparation. Make sure you have downloaded the correct video software ahead of time and make sure you have tested the sound and the video. You don’t want to be struggling with your tech during your interview. Practice and record yourself numerous times until you feel comfortable. Don’t forget eye contact, look at your camera because you will look more engaged.

3. Cover letter

I am baffled when I hear people applying for jobs without a cover letter. Always include one, even if they don’t ask for it. Most people think a cover letter is about themselves but your cover letter is actually about your future employer and how you can help them. The penultimate paragraph should explain the reasons why you are applying to this be role and company. Avoid fake praise and try to show a link between you and the company by researching key info. You will get an extra point if you have researched the company in-depth and discovered info that is not on their website. The paragraph can start with “One of the main reasons I am applying for this role ….” but no not follow this up with fake praise. No one cares.

4. Do something small every day

No one is expecting you to tackle a never-ending to-do list. We are much harsher with ourselves than the world is with us. You will build a habit and the act will help decrease your anxiety levels tremendously.

5. Reach out to your network

It is a great time to contact your network and if you don’t have one, start one. Everyone is feeling the massive pressure of this unprecedented event and there is amazing energy of community spirit at the moment. Don’t be shy because if you don’t ask you don’t get.

Remember, all you need is one yes. Keep at it and success is inevitable.