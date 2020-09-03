How to Feel Optimistic as You Push Through the Rest of This Year

There is no denying that this year has been incredibly challenging for most people. Record unemployment, social unrest and rioting have left many people reeling. Add to that a and a global pandemic causing hundreds of thousands of deaths, and it’s no wonder millions are struggling to find the bright side of things. However, it is possible to feel optimistic in the midst of chaos. In fact, choosing to remain upbeat can help you power through the rest of this year and face whatever other calamities may be lurking in the months ahead.

Are you wondering how, exactly, one goes about staying optimistic in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds? Mental health experts agree that there are steps you can take to make it easier. While you may not see success overnight, persistence will pay off and reward you with a rosier outlook and a more serene approach to the remainder of this very challenging year.

Focus on the Positive Things Around You

When the bad things seem to keep hitting you one after the other, it can be all too easy to lose sight of the good ones that come along. You can help make them more noticeable and memorable, though. Start by drawing attention to the positive things in your life. Learn how to practice gratitude intentionally by using a journal or gratitude jar.

When situations get tough or things aren’t going as you planned, try to find a positive. Make a list of positive and uplifting words and memorize them. Repeat them to yourself throughout the day. Believe it or not, something as simple as committing positive words to memory makes it easier to recognize situations that go along with them — meaning you’ll be more likely to pick up on good things that happen.

Bring positive people into your life, too. It might be family, friends or co-workers. Maybe it’s the fitness pals you met after reading Le-Vel Thrive reviews. Whoever they are, these will be the people that uplift you and help you stay focused on all the really great things going on in your life.

Disconnect From Social Media for a While

While you want to stay connected and have a robust support system, you do not need the negativity and meanness that festers on most social media platforms. Unless you absolutely need to have them installed for work, take five minutes and remove all of the social media apps from your phone. Wait at least a week before you check them. You might be surprised at how much happier and less burdened you feel without the constant barrage of notifications pouring through.

Verify Facts Before Believing Information

There has been a lot of talk about the media relaying false information. While you want to believe that everything you read in the paper is true and accurate, you simply can’t do that in this day and age. If you see a claim that seems extreme or too hard to believe, it probably isn’t correct. The only way to know is to fact check the information you take in. Resist the urge to get all of your information from one source, too, since that may not provide a complete picture of the situation. After all, each one does have at least two sides, and reporting outlets rarely give perspective to both of them.

Accept That You Can’t Change Everything

Maybe, in an ideal world, you would have complete authority of the things that affect you. Life is far from ideal in most cases, however, and sometimes you just have to play the hand you are dealt. You may not be able to bring about the outcome you want, but that doesn’t mean there is no good in the one that unfolds. Accept that you can’t change everything and life will go a lot more smoothly for you. Try your hand at mindfulness to help increase your awareness of the present moment.

Remaining optimistic is not the same as everything going smoothly. It’s seeing the glass as half full, not always having one that is overflowing. Try to filter the information you receive, so you aren’t constantly being hit with negatives and surrounding yourself with positive people can help you remain optimistic as the rest of the year unfolds.