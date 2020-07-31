How to Face Your Giants When Going Through Difficult Times

Life is a combination of beautiful moments and surmounting adversaries. When you are at your peak, life feels wonderful, even Utopian. Difficult times, on the other hand, can bring you down to your knees and leave you broken and confused. Tough times come in many forms; you suddenly can lose your job, suffer from a life-threatening disease, experience burdensome financial distress, etc. Life difficulties often seem like giants that are ready to devour you. Giants that seems impossible to defeat.

But no matter how difficult life gets and how impossible it seems, you can defeat these giants. I firmly believe that how you respond in your moments of defeat defines the type of person you are.

When you improve your ability to navigate difficult times, you will live a happier life, and also grow as a person. Here are four ways to defeat your giants and move past life’s many difficulties.

Shift Your Thinking

When difficulty arises, you probably get upset about it. That is a natural reaction and a completely normal one. However, how you think about a problem affects how well you will be able to fight it. One way to tackle your problems and defeat your giants is to shift your thinking. Steer away from negative thoughts and excessive worries.

Focus on the positive aspect of your life and on finding a solution to your problem. While life adversaries are worrisome, they also provide an opportunity to learn and grow. When you embrace the fact that difficult times always come with a silver lining, you will become a more resilient human being.

Tackle your problems, not your identity

No matter how stressful your situation may be, do not let it define you or become your identity. You are not your adversities, and thus you must not stew in self-pity or waste energy pointing blame. That will make you feel less powerful. Instead, tackle your problem by looking for – and implementing solutions that will get you out of your situation faster. The process might take some time, but you must not get discouraged.

3. Stay Positive

When life takes a turn for the worst, staying positive can help you get through those difficult times. A positive mindset is also a natural barrier to fear, and nothing robs your ability to progress faster than fear.

When fear creeps in, staying positive will give you the clarity of mind to remember that you have overcome tough times before and you will again. When your energy is positive, you put yourself in the best position possible to make sound well-thought-out decisions.

A positive mindset is a constant reminder that there really is a light at the end of the tunnel and that you will pull through regardless of your current circumstances.

4. Share Your Story

Getting through life’s adversaries can be a bit easier when you seek out others with whom you can share your story. Some people deal with disappointment by talking about it. Others retreat into a self-induced hibernation out of fear. By doing the latter, you will never be able to tame your giants.

Do not hesitate to join a support group, visit a professional counselor or coach, or talk to a trusted friend. There is solace in numbers, and by sharing your story; people might share ideas, solutions, and even resources with you.

Final Words

Part of living is dealing with life’s difficulties. Often when our giants awaken, we become fearful and insecure. Instead of giving up, try the methods listed above to defeat your giants and rise out of difficult times victorious.

Remember, regardless of how dire your situation may seem you are capable of rising from the negative moments in life! I have created a guide for career-driven women who need an instant motivation boost. Download my FREE guide “New Rules For Executive Women Success” here now! www.exwsi.com

About the author: Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis is the President/CEO of the Executive Women’s Success Institute and creator of the online course “Crack the Career Code: How to Lead With Confidence, Charisma, and Credibility.” Website: www.exwsi.com; E-mail at [email protected].