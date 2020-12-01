How To Enhance Your Productivity With These 5 Types Of Music

If you strive to be more producitve throughout your day, have you considered listening to music?

Music can make you feel all types of ways using its beat, tempo, rhythm, and repetition. It has a way of speaking to you simply by listening to it. Along with being enjoyable, it’s also a great tool you can use to increase your productivity and motivation.

Does Music Enhance Productivity?

Over the years, many studies have found that music does, in fact, affect productivity. Depending on what you listen to and what you work on, listening to music can enhance your focus and allow you to accomplish more tasks.

Research by assistant professor Teresa Lesiuk found that people who listen to music complete their tasks quicker than those who didn’t. They were also able to produce more innovative ideas and boost their creativity.

Music’s effect on the brain can enhance the way you process information, making it easier to remember. Because it also affects your mood and behavior, it’s important to understand those effects so you can use them to your advantage.

Let’s go over 5 types of music you can listen to so you can enhance your productivity and get more done in less time.

Classical Music

Do you have a task that requires steady concentration? Then classical music might be your best bet. Research done at the University of Helsinki found that classical music can change gene functioning. This leads to enhanced brain function which makes it easier to complete difficult tasks.

Sometimes, the most challenging part of finishing your to-do list is staying focused. Tasks that require more concentration can be more difficult to complete because they’re more brain-focused. You can’t mindlessly do homework the same way you’d wash the dishes. So, classical music is perfect for those tasks you need to be hyperfocused on.

Ambient Music

You could describe ambient music as music that uses soundscapes and repetitive rhythms to increase focus and quality of work. Many people argue that they’re their most productive listening to music without lyrics, which might be why ambient music is so effective.

If you need to complete tasks that require your full attention, ambient music can help you get them done. It increases alertness and makes it easier for you to stay on top of your assignments and deadlines. The constant rhythm in ambient music makes it easier to function so you produce high-quality work that brings results.

Nature Sounds

Being in nature produces a calming effect where you feel at ease and peaceful with your surroundings. It’s easy to get lost in the natural sounds of birds chirping, trees swaying, and the wind whistling as it blows away.

Because it creates such a relaxing environment, listening to nature sounds can help you improve your mood and personal growth. For the days you want to relax while completing your work, try using sounds from mother nature to reach your goals.

In a 2015 study from The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, researchers found that playing nature sounds at the office improved people’s moods and cognitive skills. These skills followed employees outside of the office where they maintained their positive attitude and wellbeing.

Epic Music

For those days where you feel uninspired and unenthused about your work, epic music is the perfect option to set the mood. As human beings, we all have those days where we can’t get out of bed or aren’t looking forward to the work head. But it’s important to trek on if you’re going to set goals you can keep and do something you’re proud of.

When it comes to epic music, think of movie trailer music or drama film soundtracks. They build suspense and prepare you for what’s to come. If you need a boost of energy or motivation, epic music can help you focus your attention where it’s needed.

Video Game Soundtracks

Whether you notice it or not, the music you hear while playing videogames is carefully chosen to improve your gaming experience. The wrong music choice can make a game feel unenjoyable or unlikeable. So, it’s crucial for videogame designers to pick soundtracks that match their audience.

The next time you play, pay attention to the background music and how it makes you feel. You might notice you feel more pumped to play once the music starts. Once you’re in a game, the tempo might speed up or slow down depending on what’s going on. Take note of how it makes you feel so you can potentially use it to succeed in other tasks and assignments. Then, you can replay them using YouTube playlists or a music streaming service.

Over to You

Music is everywhere and, whether we notice it or not, it affects what we do and how we do it. It’s important to understand the effects of music so you can use it to your advantage, especially when it comes to productivity. What kind of music will you listen to the next time you want to complete your to-do list?