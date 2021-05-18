Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Encourage Students to Ask Questions | Shaun Dallas Dance

date 2021-05-18

How to Encourage Students to Ask Questions | Shaun Dallas Dance

When a person imagines children and questions, they are likely picturing the oft-used ‘but why?” However one may feel about that repeated question, the simple truth is that asking questions is a healthy way for children to learn.

According to experts, a good question can help a child learn in more than one way. It can shift perspective, open their minds to new ideas, and force creative thinking – both for the person asking and the person answering the question.

As such, children need to have an open environment that encourages the asking of questions. Unfortunately, children do typically ask fewer questions as they grow older, so it is up to parents and teachers alike to continue to encourage these question asking behaviors.

Encourage Natural Curiosity

A classroom that encourages natural curiosity is more likely to be full of students who feel confident in asking questions. Teachers can help to build this environment through several different means.

Teachers should choose subjects that will inspire students and their curiosity. Additionally, they should always be willing to encourage students to ask questions through writing and other thought-provoking activities.

Engaging Reads

There are certain novels out there that just beg for questions to be asked. These books are perfect for assigning to students, as they will encourage them to ask even more questions in the classroom. They make for even better discussions among students, teachers, and parents. 

Reward Questions

One of the simplest ways to encourage children to ask questions is by rewarding them when they do so. So when a child asks a question, reward that behavior! Answer their question (if possible), but also encourage and celebrate the behavior behind the question itself.

Create Alternative Avenues

Sometimes children and students are simply too shy to ask the questions on their minds. One way to help circumvent this is by providing them with opportunities to ask their questions anonymously.

A teacher can easily leave a stack of sticky notes around, letting students write down and submit their questions without anybody being aware of what is happening. Later, the teacher can go through the questions and provide answers. 

The Question Game

The Question Game is the perfect tool for parents and teachers alike. It turns questions into a game and becomes an easy way to encourage children. It’s simple: a child rolls a six-sided dice, which has the beginning of a question on it: How, if, why, etc. 

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.com

    Shaun Dallas Dance

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

