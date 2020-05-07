How To Effectively Work From Home And Avoid Burnout

As technology transformed and enhanced many industries, more businesses are able to work remotely than ever before. The amount of people working from home has become the norm for several, but it doesn’t come without its issues. For some, they may miss the social interaction an office brings. For others, they feel more productive working in an office rather than home. How do you optimize your WFH experience to stay productive and avoid burnout? Listed below are some ways to effectively work from home and avoid burnout.

Reinstate boundaries:

Remember a time where you had to a physical office to perform your duties and responsibilities? With these unprecedented times, that is more difficult than before. Working from home means it’s challenging to separate work life and home life since they are one in the same. Setting work hours that you will focus exclusively on work and be available to coworkers will help you reinstate boundaries you had previously. In addition, create a routine or adapt a habit that separates work time from personal time. This can be anything from changing your clothes to exercising to watching your favorite TV show.

Reinstate control:

Working from home comes with a plethora of distractions. From your pets, family, or various forms of entertainment, it’s easy to take a break from work. All of these distractions lead to poor time management and poor performance. Scheduling time for work, family, and other activities will give you greater control over your work and personal life. Sticking to the schedule will reinstate the control between your work and personal life.

Recharge:

Recharging is something we often forget. Even during our normal lives when we used to commute from our home to the office, recharging didn’t seem necessary. Recharging is crucial to maintaining healthy in all aspects of your body, including physical and mental health. Sufficient sleep, eating whole foods, exercising, meditating, and going outside are all ways to recharge.