How to Dress a Table for a Nourishing Valentine’s Dinner

Internationally celebrated interior architect, designer, creative director, founder and property developer, Shalini Misra has been creating and designing spaces since she founded her multifaceted practice over 20 years ago. A qualified architect from the Delhi School of Architecture and Planning (SPA) in India, Shalini went on to the University of Columbia in New York where she specialised in Urban Planning, and then to London to embark upon postgraduate study on Virtual Reality in Architecture at the Bartlett School. Listed as one of House & Garden’s top 100 interior designers based in the UK, Shalini is a member of the committee at the British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) and on the Advisory Board of KLC School of Design in Chelsea. She is also a committee member of South Asian Acquisition Committee (SAAC) at Tate and a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts. Shalini is regularly invited to speak about art, interiors and design for highly respected platforms across the world, including BIID, The World of Interiors Magazine, the Winter Art & Antiques Fair in London, 100% Design and Decorex International, and is a judge for the International Property Awards and Design Awards Asia-Pacific. She also teaches her own lecture series titled ‘Under the Skin’ at the Sushant School of Design at the Ansals University.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.