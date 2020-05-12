How To Discover Your Life Purpose

Everyone has a life purpose. We were all put on this planet for a reason and each person’s reason is unique to them. We all have our own particular skills, talents and abilities that no one else can do quite as well as we can.

Yet so many of us have not yet discovered what our purpose is. So many people I meet are doing something they don’t even enjoy. They feel life is passing them by all too quickly but have no idea how to get out of the rut they are in.

Imagine how much more fulfilling, enjoyable and happy your life would be if what you are doing every day is what you absolutely love to do, what really matters to you and what you truly value in life.

Living with purpose is the path to a fulfilled and authentic life

Try this simple exercise below to help you discover your life purpose.

Set aside ten to fifteen minutes and find a quiet spot where you won’t be disturbed. Reflect on the following questions and write them in a journal:

What did you most love to do when you were between the ages of seven and fourteen? While this may sound simplistic, this is actually key to finding your life purpose. As an example, a client of mine remembers how she used to love numbers. As a child she ran a make believe shop for her family with her toy register. Today she is very happy in her chosen vocation as an accountant. Obviously not for everyone but each person has their own unique gift that absolutely lights them up. When was the last time you really experienced a feeling of joy and flow? What were you doing that gave you this sense of satisfaction? What was it about what you were doing that made you feel great? Think of two or three people whom you most admire. What is it about them that you admire? Is it what they do, how they interact with others, how they portray themselves to the outside world? Write down your top five values then next to each one, what resonates most with you about these values? Imagine your life 2 years from now. You’re feeling a huge sense of accomplishment and satisfaction in all you have achieved in that time. What is it about your achievements that excites you the most? What changes have you made in your life?

Now reflect what you have written and look for common themes. Share them with a loved one, a friend or a coach. Often talking about your findings can give you even more clarity.

Finally, keep these findings somewhere that you will see them every day. Constantly reflect on how you can incorporate them into your life and what changes you can make to start applying them now.