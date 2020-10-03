Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Disable Your Instagram Account For A Social Media Break

For every social media user, the presence of Instagram app in their phone is the ultimate necessity. Instagram has managed to capture an intriguing number of 800 million users on a global scale. Instagram has become the ultimate photo-sharing application through which people can share the snapshots of their daily life with followers, be it the unknowns, friends, or family. 

Over time, Instagram has become an appropriate platform to discover images about different topics of interest. But this doesn’t mean that Instagram is all for you. This is because Instagram isn’t suitable for every social media user out there. Even more, if you don’t think Instagram is the right option for you, you can always delete the Instagram account. 

While you are in the works for this account and Instagram app, you can always know about the deleting procedure. Once you delete the account from Instagram, it is essential that you know all photos will be deleted from your account. So, it is advised that you disable the account for some time. In this article, we are sharing how you can delete and disable the Instagram app, so choose at your own will!

Deleting The Instagram Account 

If you’ve made up you mind that you have nothing more to do with Instagram, you can opt for deletion of your Instagram account. To delete the Instagram account, it is essential that you first login to your account on a web browser. Once done, follow the below-mentioned steps and you will be able to delete the account;

  • Go to the “delete your account page” and insert your username, email, and password 
  • Use any reason from the “why are deleting your account?” as you deem fit 
  • Just re-renter the password again and click on permanently delete my account 
  • And done! 
Disabling The Instagram Account 

Disabling the Instagram account is always a better choice if you want a break from Instagram. This way, you won’t lose the photos and videos, so you can reconcile anytime you want. If you want to disable the Instagram account, follow the below-mentioned steps;

  • Go to the settings and move to “temporarily disable account” and add your password, username/email
  • Choose any possible from the drop-down menu 
  • Enter your password again and click on “temporarily disable account”
  • The account will be disabled, so that you can enter the details again and login to the account

Naeem Akram

Naeem Ak is a social media writer at Smmpoint.com who also contributes for hundreds of other blogs. His articles predominantly focus on social media marketing and are widely followed by readers from all over the world.

