Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to develop a friendly relationship with your inner critic

The more you watch Critic from afar the easier it will be for Confidence to show up

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The Canada Research Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience, Dr. Jordan Poppenk, has discovered we have more than 6,000 thoughts each day. On another research, the National Science Foundation has found that 80% of the thousands of thoughts we have are negative, and 95% are exactly the same repetitive thoughts as the day before.

On an article for the Neurosciencenews.com, Dr. Jordan Poppenk shared that “over the past 15 years, researchers have made large advances in cognitive neuroscience by using brain imaging to guess “what” a person is thinking about at any given time. They do this by comparing brain activity imaging to a series of known template brain patterns. But a key limitation with this research is that researchers need a template for every idea they want to observe. It’s expensive and time-consuming to generate these templates, so researchers are limited to searching for a relatively small set of possible ideas. We had our breakthrough by giving up on trying to understand what a person is thinking about, and instead focusing on when they have moved on,” Dr. Poppenk says. “Our methods help us detect when a person is thinking something new, without regard to what the new thought is. You could say that we’ve skipped over vocabulary in an effort to understand the punctuation of the language of the mind.”

Yes, our mind is fascinating as well as these researches and methodologies used by Dr. Poppenk . Also yes, everybody has an inner critic. But if the National Science Foundation findings that 80% of the thousands of thoughts we have are negative, you will agree with me that this number is a little too much.

Most of the negative thoughts we have come from that voice that lives inside our head, putting us under a terrifying microscope.

Most of the negative thoughts we have come from that voice that lives inside our head, putting us under a terrifying microscope. I am not sure if there is a way to completely eliminate our inner critic, but I know there are several ways we can develop a friendly relationship with it. Here’s the step by step of my favorite exercise of befriending my inner critic:

  • First, you have to give names to both your inner critic and your confident side.
  • Second, next time you hear Critic, think of it as a small part of you, not all of you. Listening to it as a separate part gives you distance from it and creates space for Confidence to join the conversation — that nurturing and encouraging voice, cheering you on like a best friend would.
  • Third, start giving Confidence equal time, letting it acknowledge your accomplishments and positive qualities. Imagine Confidence sitting across from you on a comfy couch, as you listen to what it has to say.
  • The more you watch Critic from afar the easier it will be for Confidence to show up and give you a friendly hand.
www.109world.com

Leticia Gonzalez-Reyes, Co-Founder & CEO at 109 World

I'm an entrepreneur, a mindful executive, a designer, a multi-lingual traveler, and a curator of culture. My experiences in the US, in my home country of Brazil, and in working with multiple international organizations across public and private sectors has left me realizing that it's the norm in today's work culture for teams to be living unfulfilling lives. That's why I launched 109 World, a non-profit dedicated to designing and hosting retreats that empower participants to grow and live a happier and more meaningful life.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“There are generational changes we are seeing that shows some progress.” With Penny Bauder & Dr. Maria Carrillo

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
By Budimir Jevtic/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

6 Habits of Highly Healthy Brains

by Thomas Oppong
Science//

Brain Health Matters More Than You Know

by Ali Rezai, MD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.