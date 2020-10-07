How to deactivate or delete your Tiktok account

TikTok is a new sensation for an entertaining and creative video sharing platform. It’s fun, but too many videos in your feed can get in the way. In this guide we will share how to disable or disable Delete Tiktok account.

Steps to deactivate or delete your Tiktok account.

Why delete it or disable your Tiktok account. The simple answer is privacy. It’s fun, but once you start making a video of everyone around you, it slowly becomes annoying. After a while, no one wants to post their video on social media. You can delete videos individually, but we recommend that you completely delete your Tiktok account. Follow the steps below:

Be sure to log in to your account. There is no way to delete a tiktok account without logging in.

Launch the app, go to your profile and select the “…” icon in the upper right corner.

Select Manage My Account. The Tikcode, phone number and password will be displayed.

To delete an account, make sure you have a registration number associated with your account.

Click the Phone Number section and enter the correct number. Confirm by SMS.

Next, set the password.

Once the above two steps have been completed, the new option will appear at the bottom. Thinking about deleting your account?

Tap it and click the Send Code link.

You will receive an SMS. You need to fill in the boxes and click Continue.

What will I lose if I delete or deactivate my Tiktok account?

This is followed by a full page warning. Share that the following things will be missed if you delete or disable your Tiktok account:

No login access.

Lose all videos.

There are no refunds for previous purchases.

You’ll see the chat message you sent to someone.

Final account deactivation will only occur after 30 days. During this period, your account will be open to the public. After 30 days, the last deletion will be done. To get a deleted TikTok account, get a TikTok ID. Please note. Then click Continue and then click Delete Account again.

How to add a phone number to your TikTok account?

To delete your TikTok account as described above, you need to connect your phone number to your Tiktok account. If you have not already done so, the process will not work.

Open the TikTok app and go to Profile icon> Settings> Privacy & Settings. “

Then click the ” Manage My Account ” option and click ” Phone Number.”

Enter your mobile number and wait for the One Time Password (OTP) to arrive in your SMS.

Enter your verification code when you receive it. This will link your mobile number to your TikTok account.

So everyone deletes the TikTok account this was our guide. We do our best to provide information and at the same time easy. If you have any questions, please contact us in the comments section. Also, please let us know why you are deleting your TikTok account.