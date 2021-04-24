Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to create meaningful relations for a lifetime?

I watched a great interview with Jay Abraham and Steve Sims and wanted to share some golden rules about how to create really meaningful relations these days that last a lifetime!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Keep your work and think about your credibility as an asset!

You can hike and make more money, but you can never get your credibility back. So the first thing is to know the power of your word because that’s your substance in a world of instant gurus. Keep your own words then also accept this from other people!

“My word is more important than my bank account.” Steve Sims

The ROI of relationships – Why your wealth and health is related to the people you know

Your wealth and health are in a direct relationship with the people that you know and trust! It is about really knowing and trusting people. People think that just because they went to a network and event and they’ve got a business card that person’s now a friend, no, it’s not. It could become a friend, but if you do nothing with it for a week or two weeks, a month, they’ve forgotten who you are. So focus on how can a relationship benefit you? How can it benefit the other person? If you’re just getting something from the other person and not bringing anything to the party, then that’s the transaction. And it’s a dead relationship! So focus on how you can actually turn up, how you can bring value to a relationship, how you can engage people that you’ve never met before, and actually have them want you to stick around.

Why technology is overrated and what really counts are conversations with human beings!

We had no technology in the eighties. If we wanted to connect with someone, we did a few things. We phoned them or we turned up on their doorstep and we’ve all come from a period where we would knock on the door of someone and go, Hey, can I have a few seconds?

We’ve all done that. Of course. People are scared now even phone somebody. So they send a text, they send an email, they send a link in messenger or something like that. And when the person hasn’t met it, because guess what? They’re busy and they don’t know you. They’re like, Oh yeah, I’ve reached out. So if you go back to the eighties and forget all the technology that you’ve got and actually reach out to actually have a purposeful point of communication with someone that can surprise people if you actually show up on their doorstep, because you care about them doing something.

You can find more information about Jay Abraham here: https://lnk.bio/TAG  

You can find more about Steve Sims here: https://www.stevedsims.com/ 

Do you need more lessons about content marketing? Then visit my website https://www.contentmentoring.com/ and download my free report: 5 steps on how to create a lot of content and earn money with your knowledge!

    Yakup Özkardes-Cheung, Content Manager, Author at Content Manager

    🔶 WHAT I DO:

    I help small and medium enterprises with their content strategy and create revenue with their knowledge.

    ✍️ Download my FREE Whitepaper: 5 steps on how to create a lot of content and earn money with your knowledge! https://www.contentmentoring.com/

     

    🔶 WHY IT MATTERS:
    Many entrepreneurs and business owners know that they have to create more content and deliver strategic value on their website and social media channels - but they don’t do it. Common sense is not common practice, so they lose money and potential clients. I help you to create social media postings, video snippets, podcasts, and much more. Book a free discovery session on my website: https://calendly.com/oezkardes-cheung/30-min

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    24 Proven Steps to Make You a Master Networker

    by Darrah Brustein
    Community//

    24 Proven Steps to Make You a Master Networker

    by Darrah Brustein
    Community//

    24 Proven Steps to Make You a Master Networker

    by Darrah Brustein

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.