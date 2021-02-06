How To Create Intentional Routines To Stay On Track With Your Goals In 2021

In today’s world, it’s a matter of a simple Google search to find out the daily routines of today’s millionaires, billionaires and thought leaders. With routines and success habits being one of the most commonly discussed topics in self-help books, on podcasts and social media, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with choices and lost in the noise. The reality is, not all routines are created, and what works for one, may not work for another to find high level success.

Creating intentional routines, aligned with your current goals you’re looking to achieve, will accelerate the journey to success. Here are three simple steps you can create intentional routines in your own life:

Step #1: Get clear on where you’re going.

In order to be intentional in creating daily and weekly habits and routines, we need a clear vision of where we are going. While it may seem like a no-brainer that we must set actual goals and targets to aim for, according to Brian Tracy, the best research states that less than 3% of Americans actually write down goals. Much like you need to have a specific destination on a road trip to avoid driving in circles, without having clear goals (in any area of your life) you’re left to simply aim at nothing and hope you hit a target through sheer luck.

Instead, set clear, specific, measurable goals that you can take certain action towards achieving. It’s recommended that you set at least one goal for each area of your life (health/fitness, mental/emotional health, spiritual health, finances, business/career, relationships with friends, relationships with family and relationships with a significant other) to maintain some form of balance.

Step #2: Determine what the person who achieves those goals does regularly.

One of the most common mistakes that people make when it comes to taking action towards their goals is they don’t stop to consider what the habits and routines of the person who has already attained that goal are. Just as the popular motivational quote says “dress for the position you want, not the position you have”, the action we take, the routines we engage in and even the food we eat should represent where we are going instead of where we have already been.

Just as we know that Olympic gold medalists train their bodies and minds as though they’ve already won gold well before they have the medal placed around their neck, we must adopt the routines and habits that align with our future self. Take some time to brainstorm what daily, weekly and monthly habits will help you continue to build forward momentum towards the achievement of your goals.

Step #3: Plan for your success.

It’s one thing to figure out what habits and routines will move you towards success, it’s another thing to actually implement those habits! Assess how long each habit will take you and determine whether it will be better as part of a morning or evening routine, or if it’s best performed at another time in the day.

Then block time out in your calendar to implement these routines. Tell your colleagues, your family and friends you will be unavailable during these times, turn off your phone or social media distractions and step away from your email and computer when it comes time to perform these habits. Treat these habit building times as the most important meeting of your day – because they are. It’s during these times that you’ll be laying the foundations to build momentum towards the achievement of your goals.

Re-connecting with your goals on a regular basis through journaling, vision boards, meditation or self-reflection can help keep you on track through continuous inspiration and motivation. As you move closer and closer to achieving your goals, it make be necessary to adjust the goals or to adjust the habits that are working to perform better and replace the habits that aren’t moving you forward as originally thought. Lastly – make sure to celebrate every win along the way!