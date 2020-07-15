Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Create Consistent Forward Progress and Show Tangible Results While You Avoid Working Hard For Little Results…

I used to know a guy who was a professional speaker of the “life coach” ilk.  Meaning: he talked about growth and personal development, but not about anything specifically that I could pinpoint.  He was a White man, and since the professional speaking business is made by and for White men, this guy was able […]

By
How To Create Consistent Forward Progress and Show Tangible Results While You Avoid Working Hard For Little Results... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

I used to know a guy who was a professional speaker of the “life coach” ilk. 

Meaning: he talked about growth and personal development, but not about anything specifically that I could pinpoint. 

He was a White man, and since the professional speaking business is made by and for White men, this guy was able to secure enough business to support himself most of the time (according to what he shared). 

What was most interesting about this guy, aside from that fact that he had very poor people skills (we’ll discuss that another day — or not), was his personal story. 

A suburban kid, he had gotten hooked on drugs as a teen, and remained an addict for years. Then he got clean, and viola, he had a redemption story on which to build his professional career. 

I didn’t really get it. 

This guy, he had not accomplished anything. He dug himself into a hole, lived there for a couple years, then finally got out of it. Great that he’d cleaned up and all, but what exactly would he teach an audience of people who’d never taken drugs? 

I looked the guy up between that last paragraph and this paragraph. According to his online profiles, his business is doing great. 

I guess there are lots of addicts out there — and/or, there’s always space for a good negative-to-neutral story. 

***

None of my articles, which I always send by email, were reaching inboxes for two whole weeks. 

Which might not be that bad of a thing if I were publishing once a week or so. But I send out 3-5 broadcasts a week. 

It took me 4 days to notice that my messages weren’t going out — I get every email that you get, and I noticed that I hadn’t received anything for a few days. 

I reached out to the support desk of the email server. They needed time to “escalate” the issue, since they could see that l had everything set up properly for which things should have been running. 

That took a week. And their quasi-solution wouldn’t work the way I needed it to work. 

They finally told me, ten days after I’d initially reached out, that they’d had a 2-day outage that was now fixed. 

For me, the fix to my sending process would be a healthy amount of manual work — work that I told my email provider that they should offer to do, since they messed up, and I am a paying customer and all. 

They told me that they’re not allowed to perform such work, but they offered to waive a month’s worth of service fees for my trouble. 

I appreciated them acknowledging their error (though that waived monthly fee didn’t equate the costs of time invested in fixing things). 

Fixing the now-messed-up process I’d had in place was very frustrating. 

I spent a Saturday morning, into the afternoon, working on it. I felt like hitting something with a closed fist. Non-working technology will do that to you, especially when you know you are not the problem. 

Finally — I think — I fixed the issue. If you’re reading this in your inbox, I was right. 

I immediately felt a lot better. As if I’d achieved something — when in actuality, all I’d done was gotten back to neutral. Things were back to how they were supposed to be, and I felt good about it. 

Funny how that works. 

It got me to thinking about how many of us feel self-satisfied with just keeping our heads above water. You gotta admit, oxygen does feel good when you’ve been submerged and nearly drowning. 

But if that’s all it takes to make us feel accomplished, we won’t get far. 

Everything and everyone doing their job should be a normal thing, not a victory. There’s no trophy for doing what you’re supposed to do. 

The paradox: a lot of people are happy with neutrality. Stagnation is better than going backwards. 

It comes down to what you expect of yourself — and of others around you. 

I talk about standards and how to raise yours in my book Work On Your Game: Use The Pro Athlete Mindset To Dominate Your Game In Business, Sports, and Life. Get the book, plus $1,279 in immediate-access bonuses, at http://WorkOnYourGameBook.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#1189: What You Would Accomplish Without Fear In Your Way

#96: Having A Proven Track Record

#433: Being Who You Wanna Be: What’s Stopping You?

#432: Never Let Circumstance Know it’s Kicking Your Ass

#704: “Dre, That’s Not Nice!!!”

#703: To Have Authority, Have An Opinion

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup  

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here
    WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

    Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

    In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

     

    Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

     

    Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rising Star Charles Lott Jr.: “Actors shouldn’t be afraid to stand up! If you see something wrong with our industry say something; cause awareness”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Joe Rogan Interviews SEAL and Ultra-Endurance Athlete David Goggins

    by Chip Franks
    Community//

    F.A.T.E.  From Addict To Entrepreneur – How Erik Salzenstein Went From Prison To Running His Own Business

    by Michael Dash

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.