How to Create a Purpose-Driven Business

Many of us have the dream to create a business that does something to improve not only our wallets but our greater community. Building a business that stands for something good makes us feel good, makes our community better, and, if we are being completely honest with ourselves, is a damn good marketing technique.

People love supporting those companies that support others, especially during times of crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen businesses of all sizes put aside their financial goals for the simple goal of helping our greater society tackle this unprecedented burden. We have seen individuals build successful businesses overnight because they had one genius idea that would help our community here and now.

If you are in the process of building your business, reworking your original business plan, or are simply searching for motivation to start a business, keep reading to learn ways to create a purpose-driven business.

A Mission That Matters

When sitting down to map out your business plan, create a mission that you believe in. A mission that explains who your business is, why it matters, and what it stands for will help others see the importance of creating such a business.

While a mission is a core component to many businesses, the majority of them are useless. Make sure yours is not useless. Use it to your advantage. Use it as your elevator pitch. Use it as the essence to why your business exists. Make sure that your mission is so well thought out and so meaningful that it drives every decision you make.

Share Your Motivation

Once you have developed your mission and have a well-established plan of action, it is time to build connections with stakeholders and share your why. Stakeholders can be investors, business partners, or customers. These will be crucial elements in determining and building the success of your company. When others understand your purpose, your why, it is easier for them to maintain their connection and help others who have similar interests get involved as well.

Build a strong foundation within your team to learn what motivates each of you and unite to propel your success. We are all motivated by both intrinsic and extrinsic forces. Allow others to see what motivates you so that they may then feel that motivation themselves. Having strong convictions to doing something for the greater good is powerful and captivating.

Create Something Fresh

You may feel that your business idea is already in the marketplace. Perhaps it is even saturating the marketplace. This is why it is so important that you develop something that sets you apart from the rest.

A great example of this is the real estate market. You can probably name a handful or two of real estate agents that you personally know, but when it comes down to it, which of those would you actually choose, and why?

We all want to support others that are supporting others. It is in our nature to be good, hospitable people while maintaining a level of selfish security needed to move ahead of the competition. Develop your brand as something bold and innovative. Identify what is missing from others in your industry and make it your own.

Building a purpose-driven, unique, and successful business is a battle won through hard work and determination. You will have sleepless nights and pages and pages of notes and ideas on what you want to succeed.

Being purpose-driven does not guarantee financial stability or success in the immediate or foreseeable future, but it does foster a kind of ominous presence that will entice others into following your lead and supporting your goals. Staying grounded in your mission, building something that is meaningful to you, and sharing that message with the world through passion and excitement will help ensure you win the battle.