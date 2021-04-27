How to Create a Healthy and Lasting Romantic Relationship

All romantic relationships require effort, dedication, and willingness to deal with the everyday challenges that you face. But whether you’ve been in a relationship for years or just starting out, there are things you can do to build a healthy and lasting romantic relationship. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been in many failed relationships before or you’ve been trying to bring the spark into your present relationship, you can still find ways to strengthen your bond and enjoy lifelong happiness.

What is a Healthy and Lasting Romantic Relationship?

Every romantic relationship is different and there’re so many things that bring people together. But one key factor that makes a healthy and lasting romantic relationship is having a shared goal that defines the purpose and direction of the relationship. Another important factor is the commitment to the continuous honing of important relationship skills. Practicing these skills on a daily basis is important.



4 Tips for Building a Healthy and Lasting Romantic Relationship

Set a Well-defined Purpose for Your Relationship

In most instances, individuals who are dating enter a romantic relationship due to a feeling of inertia and may end up cohabiting even when they are uncertain if they’re a perfect match for each other. A study from the Colorado-based University of Denver shows that couples transition from non-cohabitation to cohabitation without fully comprehending what’s happening – it’s usually an unpremeditated and gradual process. Such a relationship ends up becoming unfulfilling for most couples in the long-term. The best way to avoid finding yourself in such a situation is by taking more time to perform some soul searching before entering any romantic relationship.

You should also come up with a clear purpose for your relationship. Take time to think about what you want and where you want your relationship to go. Having an honest conversation with your partner is the best way to create a well-defined purpose that addresses the needs and wants of everyone.

Communicate Effectively to Find a Lasting Solution to Conflict

Regular and honest communication is an important part of creating and sustaining a healthy romantic relationship. Given that frictions and disagreements are likely to arise when people are in a relationship, calm, honest, and meaningful communication is important. Stress can emerge in long-term relationships when partners have different goals, interests, and preferences. Conflict, on the other hand, can arise due to unmet expectations, jealousy, financial challenges, different parenting styles, and much more.

When stress and conflicts are left unresolved for long, they can easily compromise even the most fulfilling relationship. So, always strive to resolve stress and conflicts immediately when you detect them. Also, be ready to receive guidance from a competent therapist not only when you’re having conflict but also to help you stay on the right track.



3. Surprise Your Partner with Thoughtful Gifts

Gifts play an instrumental role in building a solid and romantic relationship. Occasionally surprising your partner with well thought out gifts can help strengthen your interpersonal bond and maintain great connections with each other. The good news is that you don’t have to exhaust your savings in an attempt to surprise your partner with a gift. Instead, you just need to keep it simple and thoughtful.

A gift could be in the form of a playlist consisting of your partner’s favorite tunes. You could take the extra mile and use a music production software to produce music for your significant other. Another gift could be a special dinner in a romantic setting on an otherwise normal night. It could also be surprising your significant other with a timeless piece of personalized jewelry. No, it doesn’t have to be a diamond engagement ring, but maybe a rather simple quote necklace that embodies your relationship. In this case, your partner will carry a piece of you everywhere they go.

4. Set Time Aside for Fun Couple Activities

Life can sometimes keep you from spending quality time with the important people in your life, even when you’re sharing a living space. For instance, the pressure of work can take a toll on you, leaving you with little time and energy to do something fun with your partner. People in romantic relationships who engage in enjoyable activities together have a high chance of staying together for a long time.

You don’t have to spend all your cash on expensive date nights to have quality time. Simple things like playing a board game together can make your day or night eventful. Other fun couple activities include working out together, hosting a cooking competition, and creating a memory book.

Final word

Healthy and lasting intimate relationships don’t just come out of the blue. Both partners in a relationship must be ready to put in some hard work and stay committed to the shared goals. They must also be ready to navigate the hurdles that they face in their everyday lives.