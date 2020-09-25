Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Create a Crisis Management Plan

Desiree Peterkin Bell is an expert in crisis management and communication. Here you can read her advice on how to create a plan to mitigate any future crises.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

If we’ve learned anything over the past year, it’s that crises could happen at any time. Whether they be disease, natural disasters, or civic unrest, you never know when the unexpected could occur. Despite this, less than half of businesses have a crisis management plan in place. Do you have a strategy for when the unthinkable happens? If not, here are some of the steps you need to take to create a crisis management plan. 

Assess Potential Risks

First, you need to consider what problems are most likely to occur. Each industry and location has unique risks. Are you located in an area with severe weather conditions or natural disasters such as earthquakes or forest fires? Do you work in a field or closely to a field that presents special risks, such as healthcare? Your crisis management plan needs to be custom-tailored in order to be effective. 

Create the Plan

Once you understand the problems you may face, you need to create the plan. Determine which actions your group would need to take to successfully resolve any of the potential crises you identified in the previous step. Next, you should choose which individuals will be responsible for completing actions in various situations. Depending on the scenario, you may require consultants, HR, or even first responders. You also need to consider how long resolving issues would take, what resources you’ll need to combat crises, and the necessary steps to mitigate any damage. 

Train Everyone Involved

Even the most thoughtful, detailed crisis management plan is useless if nobody actually understands how it works. Every individual who is part of your plan must be trained on how to carry out the predetermined course of action. You can train them through presentations or invite a crisis response expert to educate your team. Even other people who are not actively involved in a crisis management plan should still be informed on what actions to take, too. You don’t want them to accidentally get in the way of professionals or to be hurt during a disaster. 

Update Your Plan Regularly

As your organization evolves, so should your plan. Common changes include fluctuation in the number of employees, new office locations, or different internal processes. All these changes should be cause to reevaluate your crisis management plan. Should you experience a crisis, you should also consider what worked or didn’t work and adjust your plan accordingly. 

A crisis management plan is crucial and will determine the future of your organization when the unexpected occurs. If you don’t have one in place yet, there is no time like the present to develop your strategy. 

This article was originally published at DesireePeterkinBell.net.

Desiree Peterkin Bell, Strategist, Brand building and Problem Solver. Purpose,Not Position

Desiree Peterkin Bell strives to identify, create, and leverage traditional and nontraditional media, and define strategies that work. Desiree Peterkin Bell is a strategist, brand builder and problem solver.

In recognition of her efforts, Desiree has been honored as one of the industry’s best and brightest by PR Week’s “40 under 40″; as a ‘Shorty Award’ winner; by the Philadelphia Tribune as “One of Philadelphia’s Most Influential African-American Women”; by Black Enterprise as a “triple threat”, and by Philadelphia Business Journal as a “40 under 40” recipient.

Prior to establishing DPBell & Associates, Desiree Peterkin Bell served in two appointed positions for the City of Philadelphia and for former Mayor Michael A. Nutter: Director of Communications and Strategy, and City Representative. As Director of Communications she was responsible for creating and leading local, regional, national, international, traditional and non-traditional media strategies for the City of Philadelphia and Mayor Michael A. Nutter. She crafted the first-ever social media policy for the City of Philadelphia and built an award winning online presence for the City.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Business Communication plan
Community//

How To Build an Effective Crisis Communication Plan

by Aashita Sharma
Community//

Mandy Barbee: “Take quick action”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Don’t Waste a Good Crisis

by Michael Watkins

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.