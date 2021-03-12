How To Create A Capsule Wardrobe

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a capsule wardrobe, you may be wondering how to create one for yourself.

Many capsule wardrobes consist of around 40 pieces:

18-20 tops, blouses, and t-shirts

8-10 bottoms, including jeans, pants, and skirts

3 coats, one for each cool-weather season

4 dresses

7 to 10 shoes, like boots, flats, and heels

The wardrobe can be made up of pieces that suit your own style and taste, but keep in mind that the wardrobe works best for you if you attempt to coordinate the pieces. When thinking about different types of piece to add to your capsule wardrobe, consider adding these classic items:

Black or neutral pants and skirts

Black or neutral jacket

A great pair of jeans

A tailored white or light-colored shirt

Black or neutral heels or flats

A well-fitted white t-shirt

It’s also a good idea to remember that not all clothing falls into the realm of a capsule wardrobe, which means you’ll probably need to add a few more clothing items to your wardrobe to complete your collection. These clothing items usually aren’t included in the parameters of a capsule wardrobe but are pieces that most people need to own:

Pajamas

Socks and underwear

Gym wear

Accessories

Special function clothing, like uniforms for work

Once you have an idea of what items should be included in your capsule wardrobe, you can start thinking about what items you want to include in your own. Follow these simple steps to create your own capsule wardrobe for your closet:

Select your base color. Most capsule wardrobes use a base color of either black or navy blue. Decide which color suits your own style and skin tone, then use that neutral tone as the base for the rest of your wardrobe.

Add neutral basics. Next, think about basic items you need to include in your wardrobe. Do you wear jeans on a regular basis? Make sure to include at least one pair in your closet. Do you need office wear to wear to work? Include some business items in your wardrobe. Whatever essentials you need to have in your closet, make sure that the items you add to your capsule wardrobe are neutral and versatile so you can incorporate those items in a variety of outfits. Your neutral basics will be both tops and bottoms in solid colors, like black, white, beige, and gray.

Select your accent colors. Just because your capsule wardrobe is timeless doesn’t mean it needs to be bland. Picking two or three accent colors to be part of your wardrobe can help brighten things up. When deciding on your accent colors, pick colors that are both complementary to your skin tone and to each other. That way, you can be sure all your pieces will coordinate with each other once your wardrobe is complete.

Pick some patterns. Although the majority of your capsule wardrobe should be solid colors, adding a couple of patterned pieces in to the mix is a great way to change things up. These patterned articles of clothing can help you create visual interest and layers to enhance the look of your outfits.

Don’t forget the shoes. Since your shoes will also be part of your capsule wardrobe, it’s important to think critically about the type of shoes you purchase. Neutral colors and versatile styles are essential when picking the best shoes for your capsule wardrobe. And don’t forget to think about the different types of shoes you’ll need, including shoes for casual outfits and dressier options.

Since your list needs to be small, it’s a good idea to remember that your capsule wardrobe needs to include useful clothing items, not just fashionable ones. Make sure that each piece will not only be something that you’ll wear regularly but also coordinates with your other clothing items to ensure you can create a variety of fashionable outfits without much effort.