How to Create a Better World

What a world we live in.

It’s been an emotional week.

I’ve hosted many sessions, calls and interviews, diving in deep to the challenges we are facing as a human race. I’ve sat in silence and spent time reflecting on the situation…

Over the past two months I’ve learned a lot about Resilience, interviewing some of the world’s leading experts on the subject, and one of the key lessons drawn out from my experiences is that Resilience is fuelled by hope…

And although the world is in a dark place at the moment, I remain hopeful of living in a world where we find lasting peace, equality, connection, love and compassion at the heart of it.

I remain steadfast on my mission to contribute to a better world, to share a message of love, unity and oneness, even if it often feels like I am/we are pushing water up a hill. We have to remain committed. I have to.

I’m a parent and I can’t begin to imagine how I would feel when my daughter reaches an age and asks “what did you try and do to help Dad? How did you try and make the world a better place? How did you let go of racism, stereotypes and prejudice?”

Sometimes we feel helpless, sometimes we think “what is the point?” but we must remain hopeful. We have to rally together, challenge the status quo and raise our own awareness and then our voices … we have a responsibility. It begins with us.

Some people may say this is ‘impossible’, that’s it’s an ‘unrealistic’ expectation, however I challenge that way of thinking. It is precisely this “fixed” mindset that will prevent us from making any progress. We can all contribute, regardless of how small or insignificant it may feel. Commit to changing yourself every single day and to helping others.

I recently watched a powerful documentary called 13th on Netflix, it moved me to tears on several occasions and it also provoked so many emotions in me; anger, resentment, shame, guilt, hurt, frustration … the list goes on. Ilaria (my wife) and I sat in silence at the end. We were processing emotions and just like we needed to feel these emotions on an individual level, the world needs to express and feel their emotions on a collective level. To heal from trauma that runs so deep, generation after generation.

How can we help and contribute?

1. Begin by pausing to reflect on life, how are you showing up each day?

2. Educate yourself, read books, watch films and ask friends and family members about their experiences. My stepfather is black, we had powerful conversation just the other day, one that I believe will be the first of many. I have a deep desire to educate myself, and for my family to join me on this learning journey.

3. Ask the difficult questions and have the difficult conversations. Sometimes this is the toughest part but it’s one of the most important. We have to learn to be comfortable in the uncomfortable … something we learn as coaches is that the learning zone is found outside of the comfort zone.

4. Let go of the fear of offending. Instead own your uncertainty and ignorance. Be vulnerable and ask for help.

5. Forgive yourself and others.

6. Consider how you can influence change; a ripple effect starts when the pebble is dropped in the water.

How we show up and what we teach is more relevant than ever.

As I sat in client sessions this week and I held space for leaders of organisations, I realised that I have a unique opportunity to influence change. I can speak to the hearts and minds of leaders and challenge them to think in different, strategic ways. I asked powerful questions …

“How can you contribute to creating change in your organisations?”

“What do you need to change within yourself?”

“What do you need to learn?”

“Who can help you?”

I realised that the world needs more coaches who coach from the head and the heart. Who ask challenging questions from a place of love, compassion and empathy. Who hold a desire to change themselves and the world, one conversation at a time.

As the Dalai Lama says;

“The planet does not need more ‘successful people’. The planet desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds. It needs people to live well in their places.”

That’s when I realised that how we show up and what we teach is more important and relevant than ever. If we truly want to create lasting change, then we must encourage all human beings to look within; introspect, self-enquire and self-realise. To train, learn and develop skills that enable them to inspire others.

When we raise awareness of our own actions and behaviours, as well as that of others, we have an opportunity to stimulate change. Awareness creates choice and one thing the world needs right now is a movement of people who make better choices, especially the policy makers, people in power and leaders within the corporate world.

We can’t fall asleep again. Now is the time to create a more beautiful world, a world where our children will be proud of us and how we contributed to lasting change.

What step or action can you take today?