How to Control Your Emotions so Your Emotions Don’t Control You

Emotions are an important part of our daily life. Whether you’re having an amazing laugh over a text message or feeling resentful in crowded traffic, you know that the ups and downs you love can have a noticeable effect on your well-being.

Your ability to control those emotions, in turn, affects the way you see yourself with the help of the humans around you. If you laugh at the intense gathering at some point on this lesson, you will turn green with envy from others within the room. On the other hand, if you react angrily to a driving force that isolates you from site visitors, it can generate unwanted attention, and may even come across as your lifestyle. is.

The look of emotions is not always a specific science. However, psychologists debate the relationship of frames of thought to emotional interactions. You don’t have a full assortment of emotions. And even they are almost unsure whether emotions are a cause or a result of the way we perceive the region. However, progress has been made in understanding the concept of the law of emotions and the techniques that influence the way emotions are felt and expressed.

Some emotional reactions do not require a unique law. If emotions are appropriate for the situation and facilitate a better experience for you, then there is no need to be afraid to change the way you see things. Laughing when others laugh is an example of an appropriate response that allows you to feel uplifted. billigventilation.dk says Expressing anger on the street can make you feel high, but it is no longer particularly appropriate or conditioned. You can express your frustration in a variety of ways that allow you to rid yourself of feelings of resentment, or as an alternative attempt to calm yourself down.

When you’re frustrated, calming yourself with One Direction can be easier to mention than its performance. If you drop the deal when you’re upset and declare your anger within earshot (or conversely drop an email), your feelings may affect your important relationships, your activism, or even your fitness. Can pay the price.

The inability to control emotions is consistent with Gross and his colleague, Huria Jajeri (2014), which is at the root of mental problems such as depression and borderline personality disease. Although further studies would be desired to understand the particular state of emotional regulation in psychopathology, it appears to be a promising near-term area of ​​investigation. For example, people with social anxiety disorder may benefit from interventions that help them deliberately adjust the way they assess social situations, as evidenced by the use of studies on cognitive behavioral therapy. Many other people who function at a level much lower than what is most useful in psychological fitness, Gross and Jazzari say, should also benefit from education on how to control their emotions in everyday life.

Fortunately, you can deal with most of the panels involved in regulating your emotions right before a disturbing scenario occurs. By preparing yourself in advance over time, you may find that complex emotions go away before they interfere with your lifestyle:

Select mode.

Avoid opportunities that cause unwanted feelings. If you know you’re more likely to get angry when you’re in a hurry (and get angry while others wait for you), don’t leave things to the last minute. Get out of the house or office 10 minutes earlier, and you won’t be much through pedestrians, cars, or slow lifts. Similarly, if an acquaintance is completely shocked, find a way to keep them from bumping into that person.

Modify the state of affairs.

Perhaps the feeling you want to reduce is unhappiness. You were constantly hoping, for example, to give your friends and family the “perfect” meal, but something always went wrong due to the fact that you were aiming for too much. Adjust the situation by identifying dishes that may be within your various abilities so that you can finish the meal. You may not be able to make the best soufflés, but you control a very precise frittata.

Keep your focus.

Let’s say you constantly don’t feel as good as the humans around you who usually look awful. You’re in the health club, and can’t help but be aware of your routine on weight machines that manipulate to raise you three times as much as you can. Attracted to them like a magnet, you can’t help but look at with wonder and envy what they are capable of achieving. Shifting your awareness away from them and onto your fellow gym rats, who% less punch will help you feel more confident about your talents. What’s more, with the recognition of what you’re doing, and the technology inside, you’ll eventually leverage some of the energy you love.

Change your mind

In the middle of our inner feelings are the beliefs that give them strength. You feel sad when you consider something lost, anger when you make a decision that an essential purpose has failed, and happy anticipation is heading your way when you believe something is perfect. . By changing your views, you may not be able to trade the scenario, but you can at least alternate ways to agree with the situation that is affecting you. In cognitive reappraisal, you replace thoughts that result in frustration that alternatively lead to pleasure or at least contentment. People with social anxiety disorder may also believe that they will make a fool of themselves in front of others for their social flaws. They may find it comforting to take interventions that help them understand that humans do not judge them as harshly as they agree.

Change your response.

If all else fails, and you can’t juggle, modify, or exchange your mind about your identity, and that feeling comes out, then the final step in the emotion law is your response. is to manipulate. Your heart may be rolling a steady drum of ugly sensations when you are anxious or angry. Take deep breaths and possibly close your eyes to calm yourself down. Likewise, if you can’t stop laughing when someone else seems critical or sad, gather your internal sources and at least put pressure on your facial expression to change if you are no longer in the mood.

This five-step technique is one that you can easily adapt to most work situations that cause you trouble. Knowing your emotional triggers will help you avoid problems in the first area. Being able to change your thoughts and reactions will build your confidence in your ability to manage yourself. With practice, you’ll still be.