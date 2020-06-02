Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Constructively Approach a Remote Work Productivity Slump

What can leaders do to constructively address a productivity slump without alienating team members or tolerating underperformance? The answer lies in communication.

By
daniel-neiditch_resolve-productivity-slump

The decline happened gradually. At first, everything seemed normal — deadlines were met, work delivered, reports were put together in tip-top shape. But over weeks spent in remote-working quarantine, the quality you were accustomed to started to skew. 

You noticed project deliverables buried, untouched, in long-overdue to-do lists. Work that used to be top-notch seems to be cobbled together at the last minute; reports are submitted in disarray, often lacking essential information. Now, you’ve even started to get emailed complaints from team members that they’ve been picking up the slack from an employee who used to be one of your best. 

The worst you feared has finally come to pass. Faced with the monotonous and lonely reality of remote work, employees are experiencing a productivity slump

These days, a lot of people are working from home. According to a recent survey conducted by Change Research and CNBC, a remarkable 42 percent of respondents nationwide are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This metric is a significant leap from a few months ago, when just 9 percent claimed to be working remotely. Researchers further report that while 14 percent say that they are working from home “more than before,” 19 percent are doing the same for the first time. 

For companies able to do so, the last few months have necessitated a mass shift to remote work. Concerns over the pandemic have compelled businesses to shutter their office hubs and instruct their employees to put in their workdays from their isolated homes. Rather than commuting, people are rolling out of bed and into work mode. Some are attempting to get through their to-do lists in their home offices; others need to make a workspace out of a kitchen counter or open couch. 

While a remote experience does suit some people, it poses a challenge for others — and for some, it simply doesn’t work. As blog manager Lindsey Marx told reporters for Business Insider, “When you work at home, it is much easier to get distracted by kids, pets, and things to do at home, like laundry. Along with distractions, working from home can make it really easy to be lazy and not as productive as you would be when you are required to focus in the office.” 

Concerned about the impact that remote work might have on productivity, many companies have ramped up their efforts to monitor employee performance. In mid-May, NPR reported that some companies have begun mandating that employees download software that tracks their mouse movements, keystrokes, and location. One interviewee shared that her employer had compelled their workers to use software that would track employee activity and idle time. 

“If you’re idle for a few minutes, if you go to the bathroom or whatever, a pop-up will come up, and it’ll say, ‘You have 60 seconds to start working again, or we’re going to pause your time,'” the employee explained. 

This kind of digital surveillance roots in an understandable fear that employee productivity will decline at home — but it simply doesn’t work. Research has established that companies who surveil their employees tend to prompt disengagement, which in turn (and ironically) negatively impacts productivity and morale. 

So, what can leaders do to constructively address a productivity slump without alienating team members or tolerating underperformance? The answer lies in communication

Gather Information

If you believe that an employee has a productivity concern, it’s time to do some due diligence. You can’t handle the situation productively if you confront your employee with hearsay and unsupported complaints. Determine the scope of the issue — when did the productivity slump start? Are the problems you see now part of a pattern or just a one-off fluke? Once you have context on the problem, you will be able to identify and constructively address specific issues with the employee in question. 

Come to the Table With an Open Mind

Anger never solves anything. If you come to the table upset, your employee will shut down and refuse to engage. Have some empathy, and remember that these are challenging times for everyone. For all you know, a productivity-challenged team member might be taking care of sick family members or trying to balance their work responsibilities with their obligations as parents. They may not have a quiet work environment or the ability to churn out assignments uninterrupted. To borrow a quote from freelance reporter Corinne Purtill, “The only thing more distracting than working at home with kids is having an actual elephant in your living room.” 

Figure out the factors at play. Once you know what an employee is dealing with, you can have an honest conversation about what you can do to facilitate better performance. Do they need flexible hours that allow them to spend more time with their kids during the school day? Do you, as their manager, need to check in more often and be more proactive in your communication? If you can find ways to support your employee better, their performance will most likely improve. 

Establish a Performance Plan

This conversation doesn’t need to be hostile or awkward. Once you know what the problem is and what support your employee needs to be successful, you can establish a plan for addressing the productivity slump and set benchmarks for what you expect from the team member going forward. You may need to have more frequent check-ins to assess progress and fine-tune your approach as necessary. 

When you put in the time and effort to have a constructive dialogue about productivity, everyone wins. When an employee can trust that their leaders will have their back through hardship, they will work harder and be more dedicated to their work. A thoughtful approach, while more time consuming than installing surveillance software, will empower your employees to achieve much more than they ever would when greeted with suspicion and hostility. 

Dan-Neiditch-bio

Daniel Neiditch, President at River 2 River Realty

Daniel Neiditch is an entrepreneur and business leader who has dedicated his career to redefining New York’s real estate industry. Today, Neiditch is perhaps best-known as the founder and driving force behind River 2 River Realty, a real estate agency that has encompassed over $1 billion in acquisitions over the last decade. Under Neiditch’s leadership, River 2 River Realty has become all but synonymous with elite living; it specializes in providing its residents with comprehensive service, concierge assistance, 24-hour on-call support, and a host of upscale amenities. 

 

Daniel Neiditch has taken a personal hand in cultivating this reputation by leading both the brokerage and investment divisions of his agency to global renown. Additionally, as a member of the Real Estate Board of New York, River 2 River now holds a place among a cohort of the most dynamic and influential agencies in the city. Daniel Neiditch also stands as President of the Atelier Condo, a luxury building in Manhattan that has attracted celebrity residents such as Michael Douglas and Ed Harris. 

 

The Atelier Condo also stands proudly as a flagship property for a cause that Daniel Neiditch champions: sustainable real estate. The Manhattan building hosts New York City’s highest solar array and quite literally holds up an example of what a solar-powered urban future could look like in New York City. Currently, roughly 15 percent of the energy that the building consumes is generated by its crown of solar panels. The building also provides a long list of environmentally-friendly amenities that include but are not limited to energy-saving appliances, double-paned windows, and motion-activated lights with energy-efficient fluorescent bulbs. Daniel Neiditch’s thoughts on sustainability and green building can be found on Entrepreneur, Forbes, and SCORE NYC. 

 

Outside of his work in real estate, Daniel Neiditch is an avid philanthropist who donates funds to causes that address the issues of homelessness, domestic violence and abuse, and childhood access to medical care. Neiditch also serves as an on-call EMT for the city and organizes charity events. Iin 2018, he held a boxing match with former professional boxer Evander Holyfield to benefit autism awareness, and has previously embarked on philanthropic trips to Africa to connect underserved populations with support and medical care -- experiences which Neiditch still describes as some of the most meaningful and fulfilling of his life. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Woman standing typing on laptop with glass of milk on counter
Community//

How to Protect Your Mental Health as a Remote Employee

by Jennifer Janechek, PhD
5 Remote Work Project Management Challenges and How to Fix Them
Community//

5 Remote Work Project Management Challenges and How to Fix Them

by Moss Clement
Community//

Making Remote Working Work

by Jason Richmond

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.