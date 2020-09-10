Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Commit to Understanding Your Client’s Evolving Needs.

Today’s commercial climate is vastly distant from the calm winds of business-as-usual before the storms of a pandemic caused profound hardship and disruption to daily life. Uncertainty and existential circumstances have strained enterprises across the country, from corporate conglomerates to brick-and-mortar small businesses. This volatile environment warrants a new approach for surviving the challenges consumers […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Today’s commercial climate is vastly distant from the calm winds of business-as-usual before the storms of a pandemic caused profound hardship and disruption to daily life.

Uncertainty and existential circumstances have strained enterprises across the country, from corporate conglomerates to brick-and-mortar small businesses. This volatile environment warrants a new approach for surviving the challenges consumers and companies will encounter in the coming months. 

Updated sales strategies, a commitment to improved client service, and bolstering relationship development are an integral aspect of navigating the current socially distanced, remote landscape. 

Although we’ve outsourced the comfort of face-to-face interactions with clients to the sterile space of virtual platforms, there is a comforting reality to the process of adjusting to the new status quo; we’re all in this together.

My name is Bo Parfet; I’m an explorer, mountaineer, author, impact investor, and the co-founder & CEO Of Denali Venture Philanthropy. With my wife, Meredith Parfet, our credo at Denali Venture Philanthropy is that all of us are connected and therefore we all have a responsibility to make positive change: in our community, in our country, and around the world. Our investment organization finances entrepreneurs with a dedication to social change. Promoting inventive, sustainable, and positive improvements to vulnerable communities across the planet are at the center of our core values.

Hearing and empathizing with those you serve during times of crisis is imperative. In my mid-twenties, I set out to scale the tallest peaks on each of the seven continents with minimal experience in mountain climbing. Being in lockstep with my team was essential to survival. Every adventure offered uncertainty and obstacles; the threat of starvation, drowning in crocodile-infested waters, exhaustion, and death drops were par for the course. On those voyages, I recognized the importance of listening to, and elevating, my team. 

Similarly, understanding your clients is a shift from selling to listening. The best way to start this shift is by asking questions.  Asking questions affirms your customer’s position, acknowledges this period of heightened risk, and creates an environment of collaboration.

Below are principals and questions to ask yourself that will guide you in learning your client’s needs and wants in such pressing economic conditions. 

Be empathetic. If ever there was a time for empathy and business to be in concert, it’s now. Recognizing your customer’s position and using this insight to influence how you proceed is a display of compassion. Empathy in a commercial setting leads to better collaboration, and compromise is where both sides can find comfort. It can afford you their loyalty, referrals, and an increase in sales. Empathy is a sustainable competitive advantage.

Actively listen. Don’t wait for your opportunity to respond. Refrain from anticipating where the conversation is going to land. Abstain from guiding communication towards your objectives. Listening to your client’s wants and feelings will provide you with information that will increase your ability to satisfy their needs and fortify your dynamic. With stress and uncertainty dominating our current conditions, being heard can turn around someone’s day and revitalize their outlook.

Get perspective from your employees on the front lines of customer communications. Soliciting feedback from those who directly interact with your clientele provides nuanced insight from trusted sources. Derived from the problem-solving and reassurance they commit to your customers regularly, your team members’ expertise is an asset to cultivate. They advocate for both your clients and the company; utilize them to serve your customers better.

Follow up. Exceptional customer service is a year-round job. When there’s a disturbance in the status quo of a company’s earnings and projections, businesses inevitably focus on where they’re deficient and make appropriate changes. Despite being a foundational pillar of most enterprises, customer service is often more like a renovation project when expectations don’t meet reality. Circling back with sincerity regarding your client’s concerns during this precarious juncture will make them feel appreciated and heard. 

The principles mentioned above are essential in understanding your client. Internalize them and let them dictate the way you converse with your patrons as you navigate the “new normal.” 

In addition to these principles, here are some questions to guide you in comprehending your client’s wants and needs, your goal being to encourage them to directly communicate what’s most important to them:

How can we be a better partner in getting you what you need?

What is currently working well for you with our agreement?

How do you feel about your current situation (in business and at large)?

What is your most trying obstacle professionally?

What are your next steps in the coming months and next year?

What is preventing you from conducting business in the way you want to?

What are your best-case scenarios in moving forward with our partnership? 

Committing to understanding your client’s needs enriches your partnership and builds trust. While the severity of the moment calls for increased attention to pressing actions, we must not lose sight of the future. The disruption to our lives will end, but the relationships we have strengthened will not. We’re all in this together.

Follow Bo on his Website and Medium

    Bo Parfet, Founder & CEO at Denali Venture Philanthropy

    Bo Parfet began his career in finance. His early professional endeavors include investment banking for J.P. Morgan Chase in New York City and research at the Financial Accounting Standards Board. While at J.P. Morgan in 2003, Parfet embarked on a journey to climb the Seven Summits: Kilamanjaro, Aconcagua, Denali, Vinson Massif, Elbrus, Carstenz Pyramid, Kosciuskp, and Everest. He completed his goal in 2007 with Mount Everest and is only one of 127 people in the United States to complete the Seven Summits.

    Parfet’s career demonstrates a commitment to social entrepreneurship and philanthropy. In conjunction with Explores Club, Parfet founded the Seven Summits Awards Program. The initiative offers grants to students in the field of health-care related field research. He also formed a partnership between the Explorers Club and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, an alma mater of Parfet. The partnership enables seasoned explorers to lecture on-campus about the invaluable lessons they’ve learned during their adventures.. 

    Since 2012, Parfet has devoted the majority of his time to Denali Venture Philanthropy. Denali Venture Philanthropy was founded in 2010 alongside his wife, Meredith Parfet, in order to fuse their love of business with their desire to support positive change in the world. As the organization’s Head Administrator, Parfet is proud of the opportunity to continue his family history of philanthropic involvement with an eye on forward-thinking innovation. This investment organization funds entrepreneurs who are committed to social change and consciousness. 

    In addition to holding an MBA from the Kellogg School, Parfet holds a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Colorado State University. The Kalamazoo, Michigan native currently resides in Boulder, Colorado with his wife and children, where he takes part in the thriving start-up community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Reducing Stress Amongst Your Client Base

    by Chris Smith 5
    Community//

    Challenges Ghostwriters Often Face In Their Career

    by Nancy Yates
    Community//

    Five myths about Online Psychotherapy !

    by Martina Witter

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.