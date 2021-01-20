How To Broaden Your Horizons and Feel Connected Without Leaving Home

In the current climate, keen world travellers or natural nomads may feel stifled as they struggle to adapt to staying put. But one of the great things about our modern, hyperconnected world is that we can travel the world from our very own living rooms.

With a little ingenuity and imagination, we can still experience all the wonders of the world, meet great people, and feel connected. Travel can broaden our horizons – but there are ways to experience those same sensations without even setting foot outside our doors.

Take a Virtual Tour From The Comfort of Your Living Room

Many natural and man-made wonders, museums and cultural attractions around the world can be explored from home through the wonders of modern technology. Even when you cannot visit global attractions, cities and national parks and learn more about nature, people, history and art, you can often take a virtual tour that can be almost as good as actually being there.

Take impressive virtual tours of the seven modern wonders of the world, the Great Wall of China, Petra, the Taj Mahal, the Colosseum, Machu Picchu, Christ the Redeemer and Chichen Itza… or the last of the great ancient wonders still standing – the Pyramids of Giza.

Explore Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone, or Mount Rushmore… the Kenai Fjords, Hawaii’s volcanoes, Carlsbad Caverns, Bryce Canyon, the Dry Tortugas, or even local waterfalls!… and many more breathtaking natural sites. Take a tour in the Amazon rainforest, or the Sahara desert… the options are almost endless.

Go Old School – Pick Up a Great New Book

Even when offline, there are ways to explore the world without leaving home. Pick up a great book and get back to reading. There is no telling what worlds you might be whisked off to.

Reading travel books, non fiction books you might previously not have considered, or even a really good novel can take you out of your immediate environment and take you on an amazing journey. Remember, a reader lives many lives before he dies – one who never reads lives only once.

Start a New Site

Have you ever been planning to start a new project? Now is the time.

Apart from potentially becoming your income source once, maintaining a website is a solid emotional outlet. That’s a way for you to put your ideas in writing and stop those racing thoughts.

Contributing to a site or a blog is also a great way to get organized. And that’s such a needed skill now that we are isolated and distracted.

These are just a few suggestions for those who love travel who are not able to do so right now. Remember, with the right attitude and a little imagination, your computer or the pages of a book can be your portal to a whole new world of excitement and adventure.

Good luck traveing and connecting!

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay