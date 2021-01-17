How to Become Someone Who Is In Demand

It does not matter if you are selling a new product, or trying to attract more followers, being someone, whom people feel a burning desire to buy from or support in a way where you can create a great demand, is key to your success.

Have you ever, in the past set out to provide a service or create a business that you liked but it did not grow in the way you thought? All to often when we have an idea we think about our “likes” and we assume that our likes will be other people’s likes. When no one responds with a frenzy as we thought they would, we get discouraged. If only you could find the secret sauce to being someone that everyone just had to have!

The Secret Ingredients

People are all driven by a certain sort of ideals. The ideal body, the ideal family, the idea….You got the idea. If you have not noticed, humanity at large are driven to meet some of the basic social ideals.

When someone feels the need to have and fulfill some of those ideals they will become fixated on doing or associating with anyone who mirrors those ideals. They are hoping in any way possible that some of this perfection rubs off on them. It fuels their mind in the direction of how they too can possibly become like or get what that other person has.

Take a look at people who are doubtful, somewhat weakish in their presentation. People move away from such people even if what they are providing is a good product or service. However, when you carry yourself with an unattainable perfection in at least one way, people gravitate towards your ideas, products and services. Its an illusion after all. This idea of higher ideals, inspires people, motivates them and gets them seeking you out as well as your services.

That’s why in marketing, advertisers use these perfect models and super high standards. When a person has a need for someone and it is associated with someone they deem beautiful, it elevates not only the standard of the item but the need to have it increases as well.

The Secret Sauce

Understanding that people are driven by having their needs met is the largest part of creating a demand. But in order to win people over in a frenzy you have to be the solution. People always love success stories. You must be the successful part of the story.

One of the big parts of good marketing is story telling. Getting someone to hear or see a before and after version of a person who has tried a particular product gets the product flying off the shelves.

Of course, this science is not limited to just products, but ideas of success, ideas of beauty. As long as you can weave a story of success in any area, people will want what you have to provide for them.

This applies even to social media and influencers. We become obsessed by people who are living out our ideals. We are certainly not interested by people who are a reminder of loss, lack and failure. If they are having it, we don’t want it.

By connecting with what people truly and deeply desire, we can then find a solution and finally we are our best success story. If we can be a symbol for an ideal that others are seeking, they will aggressively seek you and your services out.