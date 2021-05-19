Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Become a Virtual Volunteer

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Jerry-Swon-Mendham-New-Jersey-Virtual-Volunteering
Jerry-Swon-Mendham-New-Jersey-Virtual-Volunteering

The pandemic has forced many people to remain indoors and suspend their regular activities, including community engagement and volunteering. Depending on location and relative risk, it may not be possible for many people to go back out in public for some time. If you still want to volunteer, virtual volunteering may be a great option. It’s also an excellent opportunity for those who have limited time to spare but still want to engage with their community or help introduce children and teenagers to volunteering gradually.

What is it?

Virtual volunteering is precisely as it sounds; it allows people to volunteer in a non-traditional manner through online participation. This allows more flexibility in terms of time and capability while still offering an opportunity to help and interact with other community members. All you need is a computer, the internet, and the desire to help.

What kind of virtual volunteer opportunities are available?

Whatever your passion, you can probably find an organization that needs some assistance online. The United Nations Volunteer website can provide opportunities to use specialized skills like writing and artistic ability. Those fluent in multiple languages can donate their time at Translators Without Borders. Anyone interested in contributing to collective knowledge and scientific discovery should check out Zooniverse and the Smithsonian Digital Volunteers website. As with all volunteering, the most essential part is to choose a cause you’re passionate about.

The benefits of virtual volunteering

Virtual volunteering is an excellent option for those feeling lonely or isolated by the pandemic. It provides an opportunity to talk and work with other people constructively. Studies have repeatedly demonstrated the positive mental health benefits of community engagement, so not only will you be helping others, but you’ll be practicing a form of self-care, as well. It can also be a great way to learn new skills and practice ones you already have; experience is one of the best teachers, and working on your abilities in a way that directly helps people can be highly motivating.

If you have some extra time and want to help, consider virtual volunteering as a quick and easy way to contribute your time and try out a variety of different opportunities.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

