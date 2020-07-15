How to be Resilient as a Chef with Michele Casadei Massari

Michele Casadei Massari is The Best Italian Chef based in New York City and believes passionately in these things: The power of self-expression, the importance of creativity, the beauty in sensory experiences, and the truth in science. A true renaissance man, Michele is an Italian chef, entrepreneur, conceptual photographer, executive producer of books and music, public speaker, film advisor, T-shirt designer, and avid teacher, just to name a few of his vocations.

Born in 1975 within the walls of his beloved Riccione, Italy and raised in Bologna, Michele moved to New York City in 2009, and has based his world of exploration and opportunity there ever since. Receiving a powerful education from the famed Alma Mater Studiorum – Università di Bologna, Michele has translated his invaluable skills and curiosities acquired during his studies to establish himself as one of the most sought-after Executive Chefs and advisors in the world. Creative and expressive.

Visionary and data driven. Fueled by exquisite sensory experiences and an endless thirst for exploration and knowledge. Michele is a dedicated student of the world, a pursuer of dreams, and a promoter of other Italian artistic talents. As an Executive Chef, each of his personal passions meld into a seamless stream of visionary food, thoughtful textures, and brilliant colors that are sure to delight, mesmerize, and inspire. Michele believes the most important values are love, friendship and support.

His strongest individuality comes from the words of the Italian dramatist and poet Vittorio Alfieri : “Volli, e volli sempre, e fortissimamente volli” . Alfieri’s motto, taken from a letter (Lettera responsiva a Ranieri de’ Casalbigi, 1783), refers to his strong willpower, transleting “to will” than “to want” or “to long”. Literally: “I willed, and always willed, and passionately strongly willed”.

What gives you energy?

My Passion and all my ideas as much as the study and meeting people

What’s your secret life hack?

Doing all I can when I can and not stopping at the basic task but developing how could evolve and take me to the next step

Name a book that changed your life.

Warrior of the Light: A Manual by Paulo Coelho

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

To be honest, YES and no e excuse

How do you deal with email?

Answer immediately and shortest possible but with heart and always polite

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

Reaching out to people I love to ask: how are you?

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

Any night, any morning because I give it all the time, but then I breeze and I feel stronger than before!

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

11 years ago but accepting the lesson and banking the outcome and lesson learnt watching the future at full speed trying to become The Best Italian Chef !

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

Gives me strength: I wanted, always wanted, very strongly wanted

By a famous Italian dramatist and poet of the 18th century, Vittorio Alfieri

