How to Be Funny

If the sarcastic joke in the subtitle was enough for you to click on this blog when you were google searching random shit at 2am then I guess I am qualified to speak on this subject. But if you need more proof of my qualifications, I have 30 followers on Tik Tok (@supersam__) and my mom says I’m hilarious. Need further proof? Guys who have a crush on me always laugh at my jokes. BOOM.

I think I’m funny. I laugh at my own jokes and I’m the one who came up with it, so if I can laugh at something while already knowing the punchline then I clearly I’m hilarious. So how can you be just as funny as I am? Read onward young grasshopper.

1. FIGURE OUT WHAT TYPE OF FUNNY YOU WANT TO BE

If you want to be funny looking then you’re already good. But let’s say you want to be sarcastic… well then you probably don’t want to google “top ten corny puns I can use to pick up dudes,” BUT let’s say you do want to be punny… then you have to get good at word play.

Think of words that sound like other words, (cereal sounds like serial) and then make a joke about Captain Crunch murdering the Rice Crispy Squares cartoons. OR make a joke about the nail salon NAILING IT.

The thing with puns is, because they aren’t actually funny, people will laugh at them. So you can catch people of guard and annoy your friends in a way that sort of repulses them but also kind of makes them giggle.

Puns get better with practice, you’ll have to be quick on your feet, and that comes with practice. Don’t worry, if you’re slow to pick it up, someday you’ll snail it.

But maybe you like dry humour, then you’ll have to move to Britain.

Or perhaps you’re like me and you like self-deprecating jokes even though I suck at them.

Maybe you like sarcastic humour because you know you’re WAY smarter than everybody else.

Or maybe you’re violent and like slapstick comedy.

Whatever floats your boat… just don’t use “dark humour” that’s what people who aren’t funny but like offending people use. The whole point of being funny is to make someone laugh not to miss their dead cat.

2. BE RELATABLE

Ellen had a whole skit on her Netflix special about how important it is to be relatable, (ironically none of the jokes were relatable but that’s the whole point).

On Tik Tok right now almost all of my videos flop, BUT the ones that don’t are the ones that are relatable. (i.e. jokes about Leos being ego-centric, boys not liking me back, my first time being abducted by an alien, you know the stuff we’ve all been through).

3. HAVE BACK-UP JOKES

So you aren’t funny yet that’s why you’re reading this article right? So you have to have some back-up jokes.

As a for instance, I once made a joke that wasn’t funny (it was probably a pun) and no one laughed. So I said, “Ok maybe not.” And everyone started laughing. The joke was SO BAD that they laughed at me making a true statement about how awful the joke was. So… yeah. Have a few backup jokes because they come in handy when your audience deadpans.

4. OPPOSITES ATTRACT

I follow this elderly lady on Tik Tok who makes the death jokes. She looks sweet and innocent so when she starts making relatable content that most teenagers would be too afraid to joke about it reads even funnier.

If you look sweet and innocent but you have a edgy sense of humour, OR if you look tough and mean but you make a “Wholesome Content Compilations” YouTube video then that is golden!

5. DON’T TRY TO HARD

Aka don’t follow the example of this blog post.

If you’re cracking jokes every 5 mins, they all have to be good, OR better than the last one. That’s a lot of pressure! Let’s reserve that for the experts.

But if you make a joke that catches people off guard, they are more likely to laugh at it. That way the joke doesn’t have to be AS funny. Your joke might get the chuckle it doesn’t deserve if you catch people off-guard with it. (Again, the secret to puns! Man I love to hate puns). 🙂

6. BE ATTRACTIVE

If someone is sexually attracted to you they are more likely to laugh. Even if it’s a pity laugh. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

7. DON’T BE OFFENSIVE

The point of a joke is to make someone laugh NOT cry. If you made someone cry you failed.

Do NOT make mean jokes. If your audience is crying and cursing your name than they clearly aren’t going to think you’re very funny. Right? LOGIC PEOPLE.

AND if you do offend someone, apologize. No one likes a mean clown. If you start yelling at someone or gaslighting them because you’re disappointed your joke didn’t do well, then you’re just going to make the atmosphere a million times more awkward than it already is. Own up to the fact that you messed up, tell them a pun instead (puns are the safe way out) and give them a compliment. Then dust yourself off and write better material.

8. JOIN AN IMPROVE CLUB

When you surround yourself with people who are funnier than you, they tend to rub off on you. So take their advice and not mine.

9. AND FINALLY, THE NUMBER ONE TIP TO BEING FUNNY

Disregard my advice. I literally JUST told you I only have 30 followers on Tik Tok. Go watch a Jim Carrey movie and take notes.