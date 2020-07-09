How to be contented in Your Life

“Happiness is self-contentedness.” Aristotle

Contentment in life is more important than anything else. If deep inside your heart, you are not contented, everything you have is of no use. We struggle in our lives all to acquire happiness, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the ultimate idea we have in life is to acquire happiness. What if we work hard, earn, and keep struggling in life but are not happy from heart. All of our efforts might go down the drain if we fail to obtain contentment in our lives.

Contentment comes from being satisfied in your life. If we enjoy the present without thinking too much about the future, whether amusing ourselves with hopes or worrying about fears, we can be satisfied with what we have in hands at the moment. By thinking too much about the future, we ruin even what we have in the present. Mankind is blessed to have it inside them what it takes to become happy from within. The basic idea is to desire what you have and do not long what s out of reach. So, being satisfied and the feeling of fulfillment is what we all strive for in our lives. The basic motive behind money, comfort, family, and knowledge is to be contented and satisfied from within. Here are a few ways we can follow to promote satisfaction and the feeling of contentment in our lives.

Be Responsible For Your Actions

It is easy to blame others when we find ourselves in a difficult situation, and this leads to dissatisfaction and discontentment. We need to understand that this is not the remedy to fix problems. Start taking responsibility for your life instead of blaming others. Examine what could have been better in this situation and try to improve things in the future. Try to make positive change where you can and accept things in your life what you cannot change.

Set short term goals in your life, leading to the long ones. When you see yourself meeting the goals in your life, it brings satisfaction automatically. Today, technology is a bliss fo all of us. You can have a to-do mobile app to create a list of tasks that you want to accomplish in your life. Make sure you make a list realistic and achievable. You can check for some useful to-do-list apps by reputable mobile app development companies and go for the one you like the most.

See the Positive Side

To not get into the negativity trap, try to focus on the positive side. Instead of allowing negative and anxious thoughts to dominate your life, think of the positive things in your life. For everything that brings some negativity in your life must have a positive side in it. We should deviate our mind to find a good side in every situation. This decreases dissatisfaction from life and leads to a more positive outlook and a positive attitude in life.

Be More Understanding

One of the major causes of creating stress is misunderstandings in relationships. In such situations, we need to see things from other persons’ perspectives. This helps in understanding other points of view. The ability to see from another’s is a great blessing and a valuable trait that eliminates problems from life. Being more understanding of other people in your life reduces the risk of quarrels, arguments, and overall dissatisfaction. When you are satisfied with the people around you, you are better able to be happy and satisfied deep inside yourself.

“Beauty is the purest feeling of the soul. Beauty arises when the soul is satisfied.” ― Amit Ray,

Lead Simplicity in Your Life

The concept of simplicity is different for different people. It is the core element for leading contentment in life. Simplicity is about being happy in whatever you have. Instead of wanting more and more in your life, try to be contented with what you already have. Identify all the good things that you have in your life.

Simplicity teaches us to think about the quest we have, where does it lead, and how does it begin.

Since at the root of wanting more leads to not being content with what you have, once you learn to be content, you give up the quest of more. You can stop acquiring more in your life, and start enjoying what you already have in your life.

What makes you truly happy? This is something only you know. Don’t let tpeople spread toxity in your life. Let others not dictate you and start taking responsibility in your life. Don’t fear what people would think and how they would react. Give authority to people you think are important in your life. Give importance to them and expect the same. However, if someone doesn’t respect your feelings and decision, don’t take it your hear and try to move on in your life. Be confident in your decisions and respect others for what they decide.

Practice Stress Relieving Activities

Find out what helps you relieve stress and soothes you. The things that reduce your stress gives you happiness. It can be some people in your life or some activities that make you happy. Therefore, you need to find an activity that quiets your mind and gives you a sense of inner peace. You can also practice meditation to find peace inside your mind and body. Take time out of your schedule and start practicing stress-relieving activities consistently.