How To Avoid Burnout Working Hours In front of a Screen

Speaking as a writer and music producer, its common to work even 12 hours straight. I’m not speaking only about the people in those industries. Entrepreneurs too are no exception. Don’t think that just because you love doing what you do you will never go through it. Burnout is a major cause of mental health issues in the workplace. Burn out is real, and it gets to the best of us.

That lead me to seek out the best ways i can avoid it, and even fight it if i find myself in a burnout situation. But what is burnout really? Well, burnout is a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by long term involvement in emotionally demanding situations. So how do you prevent this from happening to you?

1. Devote Yourself to Something You Love Doing

Burn out is common in people who are frustrated in what thy spend most of their time doing. An example is the big number of people working the 9-5 jobs. These people are not happy with their jobs and they have to wake up very day to do the thing job they hate for years until thy cant take it anymore.

You can avoid this by waking up everyday to doing what you are passionate about.

2. Exercise

Regular exercise is one of the best ways to free you mind of stress. Physical exercise does more than build your muscles. Working your muscles induces your body to produce stress relieving hormones.

The biggest problem is that most people have the will to start a work out routine but stop along the way. Its not that easy to keep up the routine sometimes, but there’s a way you an avoid that. You can high a couch who will make sure you show up no matter what. Regular exercise will keep your muscles and you mind fit.

3. Take Ten Minutes off the Screen Every Hour

This is a very efficient technique that has actually worked for me. For every hour you are using the computer or tablet, take a ten minute break. When you get back to the project you are working on your mind will fresh. It is also great for your eyes.

4. Go Outdoors

Taking a walk to a beautiful scenery is a good way to get your mind off everything that is happening at work or in your life. Its one of the best ways to unwind. So when you take your ten minute break off your computer, you can always take that walk outside. When you get back you will be in a position to achieve your goals for the day.

In conclusion, it is important to remember to watch what we eat. Watch that caffeine, it might keep you awake for a while longer but in long run you won’t be in a position to produce results. The sugar does not make the situation better either.