How To Avoid Burnout As A Content Creator

As a content creator/blogger, writing is what I do most. Sometimes content creators don’t write all about what they’re interested in, as most times the content is more about the readers than it is about the author.

Truly, that same idea is used in more than just blogging. It is the same for writers of all kinds. Whether you are creating content for kids or adults, you must write in ways that are the most appealing to readers.

Most of the best-selling authors did not get to the top by simply writing what they wanted to write without the potential readers in mind. Each chapter, each word, each page was thought out strategically. If you don’t write how your readers want to read, then your success will be extremely limited.

When you are writing more for others than you are for yourself, it’s easy to get bored or lose sight of why you started writing in the first place. Many people refer to this as burnout. It feels like your candle has burned as much as it can and now the fire inside of you is leaving.

If you could avoid getting burned out and you continue to push forward, you may figure out how to make 100 dollars a day, 200 dollars a day, or 1000 dollars a day even! The possibilities could be endless if you could find a way to keep going.

Here are 3 ideas for avoiding burnout shaking the funk when you get down in the dumps.

1. Do a passion project.

You’ve been writing for others for so long, maybe you need to take a break and do something for yourself. Think about a subject that you’ve been dying to talk about or research, but you fear that others will not share your enthusiasm. Take that topic and write about it!

Now, I am not suggesting that you abandon everything you know about the structure and proper research, but rather you are writing about something that gets your gears going—something you could read about for hours.

Completing a project for something you’re passionate about could be just the boost you needed to get back on track and avoid burnout.

2. Remember your why.

When you started as a content creator, what was your main goal? Why did you get started? Whether it was so you could leave your other job, to make some extra money on the side, or just for the fun, you must remember what your vision was in the beginning.

Once you find your “why”, then you can keep that vision in mind to keep you motivated for the future. Anytime you feel burned out and ready to throw in the towel, remember what goals you set for yourself and how much closer you are to reaching those goals than you were yesterday or last week.

3. Set goals.

If you never had a vision in the first place, then now is the time to step back for a second and set some goals. The key to this is not to set unattainable goals, but to set goals that are challenging, yet reachable.

If you set a goal too high, then you will burn out faster if you aren’t getting there as fast as you wanted. If you set a goal that’s too low, then you will be holding yourself back from the potential you could reach.

For example, your goal could be to write 1000 words per day. If you are incredibly limited on time, then maybe you only write 800 words per day. Either way, if you want it bad enough, you have to squeeze in the time.

Another example could be to create 1 content piece per week or 3 content pieces per month. This depends on what type of content you create and the average time it takes to get one done, but you get the idea.

Use these small goals as a piece of meat (or fruit, or whatever) hanging in front of you. Keep chasing it until you reach it.

Conclusion

All in all, there are a handful of ways to avoid burnout. If you implement even one of these ideas, you will likely see some improvement. Burnout is a mindset. Change your mindset and think positively, and your burnout will soon fade.