How to Achieve Your Goals While Avoiding Burnout

Are you overworking yourself? Do you find it hard to achieve what you set out to do? Learn the best ways to achieve your goals while avoiding burnout via Ian Millman.

Working can be a huge stressor, especially in today’s current climate where many people are still working from home due to Covid-19. Being glued to online systems each day without interacting with coworkers face-to-face or even taking a walk to the cafeteria and sitting in a new environment can be disheartening for some. It is important to know that even though you want to do your best in your job, you need to make sure that you give your mind, body, and soul a chance to relax and recuperate. Below, we will look at some of the different ways to achieve your goals while avoiding burnout, as featured in an article on Goal Investor.

Set aside time to vacation.

In American culture, we are conditioned to believe that it is prime and normal to have all work and no play. Contrasting this, in other countries, it is common to have many vacation days that you can use every month. Regardless if you take a year-long sabbatical or a half-day every once in a while, breaks are crucial to avoiding burnout. There are different kinds of breaks for people, from sabbaticals to vacations to microbreaks during the week. Sabbaticals tend to be more popular for people who have saved enough money to stay out of work for an extended period of time. However, vacation days are still left on the table each year by about 40% of Americans. 

Make sure to unplug when you have the chance.

During your workday, you are likely constantly working with different computer screens and technology devices. When you have a break from work, either during the day or when you are finished, it is recommended that you avoid using virtual devices and give your eyes, mind, and hands a break. All of the devices can start to blur together, and it can begin to feel like you are wrapped around virtual reality at all times. Make sure to immerse yourself back in a device-free world whenever you have the chance.

Remember to prioritize your self-care.

Burnout from work can affect your body as much as it can affect your mental state. Continuing a healthy lifestyle is essential to keeping your body on track during the day as you cope with work stressors. Some of the best ways to cater to your self-care include eating a nutritious diet, exercising, getting an adequate amount of sleep, and staying socially connected with friends and family.

    Ian Millman, President at New York Nine

    Ian Millman has become one of Major League Baseball's best talent scouts, and he has provided hundred of athletes with a path to professional sports careers. As Entrepreneur, philanthropist, educator, he has had ample opportunity to present others with success they deserve, and earn himself a place among each community he is part of. As an educator, he has been instrumental in many students lives. As a philanthropist and community service member, he has built a thriving non-profit organization in the New York Nine, a summer travel team with provides young athletes with a path to collegiate and professional success. As an entrepreneur, Ian Millman plans to develop others and himself into leaders in the industry, providing a space to succeed and grow.

