How to Achieve Work/Life Balance in 5 Simple Steps

You have it in you. You can do this.

By

We all need to work at something to support and create a life. It could be the profession of homemaker, a work at home entrepreneur, or a career path outside the home. No matter who you are or what you’re doing, we must all consider the need for balance. It is essential for good health.

Diet & Sleep

IThe things that make us healthy are no secret. These mainly include: diet, exercise, sleep, stress-relief and relationships, so I always start here. I look at what I need to maintain good health. We all have stress in our lives but the magic comes in when we learn to reduce stressors by asking, “Can I really take this project on or do I have to remove it for the time being?” Being a bit of a workaholic causes me to really look at that question seriously. Time restrictions are a big part of the stress we put ourselves under, so we need to be prudent in managing it. 

Stress

Next, we need to learn coping skills for the stressors that we cannot control. That is where diet and exercise play a big part. When we do not notice that there are foods we have a reaction to, it puts added stress on our bodies, our emotions and on our brains. Please be advised that everyone is affected in varying degrees to sugars, caffiene, alcohol and  smoking. If you don’t want to choose to give them up, at least monitor yourself for a level that doesn’t cause depression, other illnesses or an inability to cope with life.

Exercise

Exercise has caused healing in so many people. It has been medically proven to reduce high blood pressure, high blood sugar, mental fogginess and those morning aches and pains that you should not be having. Find something you enjoy doing and do it often. Walking is highly beneficial and free. Walking with a friend, listening to music, an audio book, teachings on meditation or mindfulness can all be done to make it more enjoyable. There are a myriad of activities that you can do without joining a gym, but if joining a gym is what it takes, do it. It will change your life for the better.

Meditation

With meditation, mindfulness or soaking prayer, there are tremendous benefits. Learning to adjust your mindset is very powerful. It may not change your natural environment, but it will change you and make you impervious to any chaos going on around you. That alone is powerful.

Play

Schedule in playtime for yourself. Lunch, yoga or the gym with friends, creative activities like writing, painting, sketching, and photography can all reset your emotional well being. So, after we block out our necessary work and sleep time, we schedule our balance time. I guarantee you will feel better when you make this a priority in your life.

Joyce Cyr, Actor, Voice Over Performer, Writer

Joyce Cyr (Seer) is a dynamic, multi-faceted and award-winning business woman turned actor, screenwriter and author. She is Canadian Metis, which is a combination of Algonquin and French heritage.

Her many past professions—as founder and vice president of a major manufacturing company, an ordained minister and wedding officiant, realtor, retail store owner, Chamber of Commerce president, on set film & TV crew member—bring an engaging and relatable energy to her storytelling under her Seer One Productions banner, which specializes in digital media and film & television projects S

Projects she has penned that are in development under Seer One Productions include “Dark Therapy,” “Swipe Right” and “The 1212.

Joyce’s debut book “Dream Awakening” on dream interpretation is launching in 2021 under her Seer One Publishing imprint, which will be followed-up with her “Crab Apple Cookbook of Canada.”

Career honors include being chosen as a representative for Canada at the 1993 World Summit of Young Entrepreneurs at the United Nations Conference of Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in France.  She is also the recipient of Canada’s Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medallion for volunteer service.

As an actor, Joyce Cyr is known for “Trickster” (2020), “Happy F'K'N Sunshine” (2020) “Same Time Next Week” (2017) and “Parental Advisory Warning” (2016-2017) for which Joyce was also a producer and director on six episodes. The pilot episode was chosen as an Official Selection at Sioux City International Film Festival in 2017, and the Canada Shorts Film Festival in 2017, as well as a finalist in CBC Best in Shorts, Cinefest Sudbury in 2016.

Recently, her voice over work on the short film "Breaking Free" has been selected as an Official Selection at the Russian International Horror Film Festival and won Awards for the Online Isolation Short Videos Festival.

Joyce resides in Canada where her hobbies include, daydreaming, binge watching, movie going, and gorging on Pad Thai.

